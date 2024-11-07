ETV Bharat / state

Turning Waste Into Wealth: How Kashmir's 'Garbage Man' Is Growing Saffron From Trash

Anantnag: In the scenic district of Anantnag, Advocate Farooq Ganie, known locally as the 'Garbage Man', is leading a quiet revolution. Through innovation and determination, he's challenging the way we view waste, demonstrating that what we often discard as trash holds the potential to foster life and prosperity.

In Sadiwara Dooru, a small village in Anantnag, Ganie's journey toward turning waste into wealth began as a personal mission. Disturbed by the rising pollution and unchecked waste in the valley, Ganie decided to take a stand.

His initiative, "Give Plastic, Get Gold" encouraged residents to trade plastic waste for valuable rewards. This simple but powerful idea gained traction not just in Kashmir but across panchayats in India, inspiring communities to think differently about waste management.

"People don't realise the potential within what they throw away," says Ganie. "I aim to show that waste is not an end, but a beginning. With the correct approach, every bit of waste can contribute to a cleaner, greener environment."

Ganie's biggest achievement came when he used composted waste to grow one of the world's most expensive spices: saffron. Famous for its delicate growing requirements, saffron typically demands rich, fertile soil and a controlled environment. Yet, through Ganie's composting techniques, he cultivated it from recycled organic waste, proving that with a touch of ingenuity, even waste can be transformed into a medium for growth.