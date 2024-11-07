Turning Waste Into Wealth: How Kashmir's 'Garbage Man' Is Growing Saffron From Trash

Anantnag: In the scenic district of Anantnag, Advocate Farooq Ganie, known locally as the 'Garbage Man', is leading a quiet revolution. Through innovation and determination, he's challenging the way we view waste, demonstrating that what we often discard as trash holds the potential to foster life and prosperity.
In Sadiwara Dooru, a small village in Anantnag, Ganie's journey toward turning waste into wealth began as a personal mission. Disturbed by the rising pollution and unchecked waste in the valley, Ganie decided to take a stand.
His initiative, "Give Plastic, Get Gold" encouraged residents to trade plastic waste for valuable rewards. This simple but powerful idea gained traction not just in Kashmir but across panchayats in India, inspiring communities to think differently about waste management.
"People don't realise the potential within what they throw away," says Ganie. "I aim to show that waste is not an end, but a beginning. With the correct approach, every bit of waste can contribute to a cleaner, greener environment."
Ganie's biggest achievement came when he used composted waste to grow one of the world's most expensive spices: saffron. Famous for its delicate growing requirements, saffron typically demands rich, fertile soil and a controlled environment. Yet, through Ganie's composting techniques, he cultivated it from recycled organic waste, proving that with a touch of ingenuity, even waste can be transformed into a medium for growth.
"I wanted to challenge the limits of what we think is possible," an optimistic Ganie said. "If we can grow saffron—a crop that is the pride of Kashmir and a symbol of its natural beauty—from waste, then possibilities of other innovations are endless."
Not stopping with saffron, Ganie has also managed to grow date palms using composted waste. His experiment with date palms, a crop that rarely thrives in Kashmir's climate, symbolises his larger mission: using sustainable practices to cultivate life even in the most challenging conditions.
By using waste to cultivate high-value crops, Ganie aims to prove to his community that environmental sustainability can also reap financial benefits.
"Each bit of waste can contribute to something positive. If we have the will, we can protect our land, reduce pollution, and even generate income from things we otherwise throw away," he said.
