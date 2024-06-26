Anant Ambani-Radhika Wedding: Mukesh Ambani Meets Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde To Invite Him

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday, June 26, met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to invite him for his youngest son Anant Ambani's wedding with Radhika Merchant, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant and businesswoman Shaila Merchant, scheduled to take place on July 12.

In the video that went viral, the billionaire businessman can be seen visiting the CM's residence, Varsha, with his son and would-be daughter-in-law to extend a wedding invitation.

The much-awaited wedding is set to take place at the renowned Jio World Convention Centre located in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) and is anticipated to be an opulent celebration that skillfully combines Hindu Vedic practices with modernity.

The Shubh Vivah, or wedding function, will kick off the festivities followed by the Shubh Aashirwad event that will take place the following day. On July 13, the wedding reception, or Mangal Utsav, will round off the three days of festivities.



Recently, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted their second pre-wedding celebration on a cruise. The 1,200-person guest list comprised Encore Healthcare and Reliance Industries personnel in addition to their relatives, family and those connected to Anant Ambani's Vantara.



The four-day festivities started with lunch for their guests, which was followed by an evening party with a starry night theme that featured a surprise performance by the Backstreet Boys. The attendees were invited to a toga party on the second day. On the third day, the cruise arrived in Cannes for a masquerade party at the Château de la Croix des Gardes, which was followed by Pitbull and Katy Perry's performances.

After spending the fourth day at Portofino's main square, which was converted into a private open-air market, the guests were treated to a concert by the renowned Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli.

Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Monday, June 24, to seek God's blessing and mark the beginning of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding invite.



"I have offered the wedding invite to Baba…I am very happy. I have come here after 10 years. I am happy to see the development and Kashi Vishwanath corridor, NaMo Ghat, solar energy plants and cleanliness. I am very happy to see the change," Nita Ambani had said after offering prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

According to sources, the couple's mutual friends introduced them while out for a drive in 2017. Radhika told the media, "That first meeting just sparked something special between us, and it wasn't long before we started dating." At the revered Hindu shrine of Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan, on the banks of the Banas River, Anant proposed to Radhika in 2023.