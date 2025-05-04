Anant Ambani, Radhika At Haridwar, Offer Prayers At Har Ki Pauri

Haridwar: Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani's son Anant along with his wife Radhika Merchant reached Uttarakhand's Haridwar on Sunday.

The couple participated in Ganga Aarti while the priests performed Ganga Pujan and Dudhbhishek as per rituals for them. They then together offered prayers Har Ki Pauri.

After this, Anant was welcomed in the office of Shri Ganga Sabha. Anand also he wrote in the visitor's book expressing his happiness at worshipping Goddess Ganga at Har Ki Pauri.

Shri Ganga Sabha president Nitin Gautam said Anant Ambani, along with his wife and close friends, worshipped Goddess Ganga and prayed for the prosperity of the entire country. "May Maa Ganga keep showering her blessings on the family and may he take India on the path of progress. May he become the number one industrialist not only in India but of the world," Gautam said adding, Anant believes in Sanatani tradition and this is an inspiration for all followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Tanmay Vashishth, general secretary of Shri Ganga Sabha, said the Ambani family has come to Haridwar for the first time. "Anant Ambani and his wife have had a pleasant experience on the banks of Ganga. He wrote in visitor's book of Ganga Sabha and praised the arrangements," Vashishth said.

Meanwhile, the police and administration made tight security arrangements for the couple's visit. Haridwar SP City Pankaj Gairola and CO City Shishupal Singh Negi, along with many policemen, were present at Har Ki Pauri. After Anant reached Har Ki Pauri, pilgrims were asked to take bath separately from Brahmakund.

Many devotees were seen standing at the main gate of Har Ki Pauri to get a glimpse of the couple offering puja. Many people also tried to click selfies but could not go near them due to security arrangements. Few devotees captured videos and photographs from their mobiles from a distance.