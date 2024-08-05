ETV Bharat / state

Anand Mahindra Will Take Charge As Chairman of Skill University in Telangana, Says CM Revanth Reddy

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra and Mahindra Group, will head the Young India Skill University established by the Telangana government. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, currently in America for investment purposes, announced this during a program in New Jersey

Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is all set to head the Young India Skill University established by the Telangana government.
Chief Minister Revanth Reddy presents a memento to Mahindra and Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra when the latter called on the former in Hyderabad on August 3 (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad: Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is all set to head the Young India Skill University established by the Telangana government. The Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, who is currently visiting America as part of the investment, disclosed this while speaking at a programme organised in New Jersey.

He said Anand Mahindra is likely to take charge as the chairman of Skill University in two or three days. Last week, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of Skill University at Begarikancha in Rangareddy district to teach skills to the youth of the state.

Youth will be trained in 17 types of courses and employment opportunities will be provided in private companies. This university will be expanded in the meantime to train lakhs of people every year. The varsity activities will continue in the Engineering Staff College of India building at Gachi Bowli till the completion of its building at Begarikancha.

