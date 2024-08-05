Anand Mahindra Will Take Charge As Chairman of Skill University in Telangana, Says CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Mahindra and Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra is all set to head the Young India Skill University established by the Telangana government. The Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, who is currently visiting America as part of the investment, disclosed this while speaking at a programme organised in New Jersey.

He said Anand Mahindra is likely to take charge as the chairman of Skill University in two or three days. Last week, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the construction of Skill University at Begarikancha in Rangareddy district to teach skills to the youth of the state.

Youth will be trained in 17 types of courses and employment opportunities will be provided in private companies. This university will be expanded in the meantime to train lakhs of people every year. The varsity activities will continue in the Engineering Staff College of India building at Gachi Bowli till the completion of its building at Begarikancha.

