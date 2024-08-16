ETV Bharat / state

Anand Mahindra Appointed As Chairman Of Telangana's Young India Skill University

Hyderabad: Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Governors for the newly established Young India Skill University by the Telangana Government. An official order was issued on Thursday confirming his appointment, and he will serve in this role for one year.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy personally invited Anand Mahindra to take on this position, which is part of a public-private partnership initiative aimed at enhancing skill development in the state. Mahindra accepted the offer, with the announcement being made during the CM's recent visit to the United States.

With the appointment of the Chairman of the Board of Governors now complete, the administration of the university and the commencement of classes will be expedited. The curriculum is expected to be finalized by the end of this month or the first week of next month.

The university's permanent campus will be located in Bagarikanche within Future City, a planned development in the Mucharla region of Rangareddy district. Until the permanent building is ready, the Engineering Staff College of India (ESCI) in Gachibowli will serve as the temporary campus. Here, students will receive skill training across various courses.