Hardwork Key To Success, Says Super 30 Founder Anand Kumar

Korba: Hardwork is the key to success and there is no shortcut to it, said Anand Kumar, the founder of Super 30.

Speaking to ETV Bharat after inaugurating a play school called New Era School here, he said children enrolling in the institution will appear for a test and based on its results, a few of them will be imparted coaching for IIT and other entrance exams. The concept is in the latent stage and a lot of work is yet to be done to make it a success, he said. Kumar said the focus of the school is on under-privileged children who do not have the means to study and prepare for competitive exams. The Padmashree awardee on whom a film has been made said the key to success is hardwork. "The success I received is not just mine but that of all children who have been working hard for the last 20 years and making it to prestigious institutions like IITs.

Kumar said he plans to open a school in future. "There are many people who want to run schools on the lines of Super 30. We are supporting them. The initiative helps poor children get quality education," he said, adding plans are afoot to connect with such children online. On improvements required in the education sector, Kumar said it is of utmost importance for teachers to remain updated on the latest trends of education. "It is unfortunate that teachers of government schools do not take their jobs seriously. They must keep studying and remain updated," he said. Kumar said it is unwise to expect the government to change the face of education all by itself. Teachers and students have a responsibility and they should be aware of it. "It is vital for government school teachers to teach well so that the gap between government schools and private ones is eliminated," he said.

Kumar said he was curious about things related to science and maths right from his childhood days. "We used to live in a small one and a half room house near Goriya Math which was next to a railway station. Whenever a train passed, it seemed like an earthquake. When I was in Class VI, I tried to decorate my house with light bulbs but as soon as I connected it with electricity, the entire locality faced a power cut. The incident scared me this much that left all my things and ran away. I was curious about things related to science and maths and I used to focus on minute details."

Talking about his letter of admission to the University of Cambridge, Kumar said, "I had received the letter from Cambridge in 1993 which invited me to join the university in 1994. Many people are confused about the joining dates. I also made the letter public."