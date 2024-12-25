Anaesthetic Drug Supplied To J&K Hospitals Causes Renal Failure, Neurological Complications Among Patients

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all the hospitals to stop using an anaesthetic drug manufactured by a Himachal Pradesh-based pharmaceutical company after it caused kidney failure, bradycardia (abnormal heart rhythm) and neurological disorders among patients in the valley.
The drug Bupivacaine Hydrochloride was supplied to hospitals by J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL), a fully owned government company that claims to streamline the procurement and supply of drugs, medicine, surgical and suture items to government health institutions in the Union Territory.
The directions to stop the use of the drug came after the matter was flagged by Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sopore Dr Zulfikar Nabi who alerted the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Baramulla Dr Mastroora Iqbal on December 19, 2024, about the health complications witnessed in patients who were administered the medicine.
“...the mentioned drug under the brand name of Bupivacaine Hydrochloride in dextrose Inj. batch no: AA4022 manufacture date 04-2024 Exp. date 03/2026 manufactured by the Aishwariya Healthcare care of JKMSCL Hospital Supply has been used for the period of 02 months," reads the letter written by doctors to the BMO, who eventually forwarded the same to the Chief Medical Officer.
The doctors in the letter pointed out the serious health issues among patients including severe hypotension and bradycardia after "using the usual dosage for spinal anaesthesia".
"Many develop acute renal failure in the immediate post-operative period during the past two months. Many develop severe headaches and palpitations with dyspnea in the postoperative period. Recently, had one episode of Neurological complication immediately after spinal anaesthesia for which patient was referred to tertiary care hospital,” (sic) reads the letter, a copy of which lies with ETV Bharat.
“In view of the above complications, the last one being more serious, we have stopped the usage of above mentioned drug,” the letter adds.
On December 23, Medical Officer Quality Control JKMSCL alerted the higher authorities about the “most urgent matter” and alerted all Regional Drug Warehouses to “stop use of the said batch of drug with immediate effect”.
“Stop Use Notice of Bupivacaine Hydrochloride In Dextrose Inj," the title in the CMO's notice reads. “In view of the Adverse Drug Reaction (ADR) reported with Bupivacaine Hydrochloride In Dextrose Inj. USP (0.5%) 5mg/ml 4ml Amp. Batch no: - AA4022, manufactured by M/S Aishwarya Healthcare Ltd, it is directed to stop the use of said batch of drug with immediate effect,” the MO wrote.
Dr Qazi Qamar, Deputy General Manager of JKMSCL, told ETV Bharat that the drug has been stopped for usage and sent for re-testing. He said that drugs procured by the Corporation are put to multiple tests in empanelled laboratories across the country before they are used by patients.
“In the anaesthetic drug case flagged by the BMO Sopore, the drug has been sent for re-testing. If its report comes as not standard quality, the drugs will be banned for use,” he said.
He said that sometimes complications in patients are caused by “other reasons” which are checked by the government.
The drugs procured by the Corporation are approved by the government's Drug Committee which comprises Principal of Medical College, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Director Health Services, Jammu, Mission Director NRHM, Director Family Welfare and MCH & Immunization, Controller of Drug and Food, Director ISM J & K, Chief Physician, Specialists and Surgeons.
