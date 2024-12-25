ETV Bharat / state

Anaesthetic Drug Supplied To J&K Hospitals Causes Renal Failure, Neurological Complications Among Patients

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government has directed all the hospitals to stop using an anaesthetic drug manufactured by a Himachal Pradesh-based pharmaceutical company after it caused kidney failure, bradycardia (abnormal heart rhythm) and neurological disorders among patients in the valley.

The drug Bupivacaine Hydrochloride was supplied to hospitals by J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (JKMSCL), a fully owned government company that claims to streamline the procurement and supply of drugs, medicine, surgical and suture items to government health institutions in the Union Territory.

The directions to stop the use of the drug came after the matter was flagged by Block Medical Officer (BMO) Sopore Dr Zulfikar Nabi who alerted the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Baramulla Dr Mastroora Iqbal on December 19, 2024, about the health complications witnessed in patients who were administered the medicine.

“...the mentioned drug under the brand name of Bupivacaine Hydrochloride in dextrose Inj. batch no: AA4022 manufacture date 04-2024 Exp. date 03/2026 manufactured by the Aishwariya Healthcare care of JKMSCL Hospital Supply has been used for the period of 02 months," reads the letter written by doctors to the BMO, who eventually forwarded the same to the Chief Medical Officer.

The doctors in the letter pointed out the serious health issues among patients including severe hypotension and bradycardia after "using the usual dosage for spinal anaesthesia".

"Many develop acute renal failure in the immediate post-operative period during the past two months. Many develop severe headaches and palpitations with dyspnea in the postoperative period. Recently, had one episode of Neurological complication immediately after spinal anaesthesia for which patient was referred to tertiary care hospital,” (sic) reads the letter, a copy of which lies with ETV Bharat.

“In view of the above complications, the last one being more serious, we have stopped the usage of above mentioned drug,” the letter adds.