An Engineer, Doctor And CA Drive Change In Tirumala Breaking Traditions

Eenadu-ETV Bharat spoke to the three women. "Controlling the chariot is a difficult task for men too. Moreover, there are so many devotees, it poses a danger to lives if you are not vigilant. What would girls do with such a task? Many doubts arise. But we have done all of them. We consider it our good fortune to have the opportunity to drive the chariots used in the service of (Lord) Srinivasa," the three women narrate.

Each brings a unique skillset to the powerful machinery of the 70-ton chariot. By inheriting and embracing a legacy passed down through their family, these women not only continue a sacred tradition but also serve as a testimony to the fact that skill and perseverance are defined by dedication, not gender.

During this festival, Lord Balaji rides his beloved chariot and receives the worship and offerings of the devotees. Normally, driving the Chariot is a job that belongs to the male domain. But these women, part of a family lineage in this service, perform the difficult task of controlling the chariot's speed and turns amid large crowds, demonstrating that skill and dedication could transcend gender.

Tirumala: Three professional women - a doctor, an engineer, and a Chartered Accountant have taken on the role of driving the 70-ton chariot on the streets of Tirumala during the Lord Balaji Brahmotsavams - one of the main events of the Akhilandakoti Brahmanda Nayaka.

"'My descendants have been controlling the chariot for years. I am a seventh-generation girl. I learned this job with the encouragement of my father, Munaswamy Reddy. When I was studying B.Tech, we used to take the chariot directly to the place where it was pulled and apply the brakes to the rear wheels," says Harshini.

"Turning the chariot, making it go slowly... controlling the speed... tasks like this have to be done by one person on the right and one on the left, in the middle of the four heavy wheels. I have been controlling the chariot from the right and in the middle for nine years. This is very difficult. If there is any mistake, you can get stuck in the middle and not be able to move anywhere, which can be a threat to your life. Also, while applying the brakes, sometimes it reverses, and you may get hit. Yet, we serve God bravely and willingly," says Harshini.

They appreciate everything...- Khyati Sri, a doctor

"I was scared to control the chariot at the beginning. But I learned it with the inspiration of my sister Harshini. The load weighs 15 kg. I used to go and learn with my father in my free time. For five years, I have been standing outside and turning the rear wheels in turns. No matter how alert I am, I kept getting hit. If I make a mistake, that's the end of it all," says Khyati.

"Once, they used to say, 'Girls, you can do it... Now they are appreciating that they are doing it on par with men.' We go to Tirumala, Tiruchanur, Govindarajaswamy Temple, Narayanavanam, Kanipakam, Srikalahasti, and do it wherever we want to pull the chariot. There are 11 turns in Tiruchanur, 10 in Narayanavanam, and four in the other temples. These are the keys. We are turning and driving these with ease," says Khyati.

Inheriting the legacy...- Mohita Reddy, CA

"Usually, JCBs are used to manoeuvre the chariot. But respecting the tradition passed down from our ancestors, even though there are no men in our house, I came forward and learned the skills. For the past four years, I have been standing outside the left side of the chariot and controlling its turning and speed," says Mohita.

"The height of the Tirumala Maharatham is 50 feet and weighs 70 tons. Each iron wheel is eight feet high. There are four of them in total. Controlling such a huge chariot is like controlling a sword. Sometimes, the wheel falls on the legs. The pain is immense. On the other hand, from the beginning to the end, the chariot has to bend down about 200 times to put goods on it and get up. The after-effect of this does not subside even after two or three days. However, we go anywhere to serve the Lord. We participate enthusiastically," says Mohita.