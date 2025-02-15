ETV Bharat / state

Fact Check: An April 2023 Video Of Amanatullah Khan Protesting Against The CBI Summons To Kejriwal Is Falsely Shared As His February 2025 Arrest

Amidst this, a video going viral on social media ( here , here , here , and here ), claims to show Amanatullah Khan being dragged by policemen during this recent questioning. Let’s verify the claim made in the post through this article.

On 13 February 2025 , Delhi Police questioned Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan for nearly three hours regarding the escape of an attempted murder accused from police custody. However, before the questioning, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court stayed his arrest until 24 February and directed him to cooperate with the police.

Claim: Video shows Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan being dragged by policemen during his recent questioning on 13 February 2025. Fact: The video dates back to 16 April 2023, when several AAP leaders, including Amanatullah Khan, protested against the CBI summons to then-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. The viral video has no connection to Amanatullah Khan’s recent questioning by the police on 13 February 2025 in connection with the escape of an attempted murder accused from police custody. Hence, the claim made in the post is Misleading.

A reverse image search of keyframes from the viral video led to the same video posted on Amanatullah Khan’s official Facebook page, dated 16 April 2023. In this post, Khan criticized the actions of the CBI and ED against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, stating, “Whenever the oppressor commits atrocities in the corridors of power, every inch of the place will reverberate with the slogan of revolution. Protest against the failed attempt of CBI, and ED to intimidate the Chief Minister of Delhi, Shri Arvind Kejriwal. We will continue to raise our voice against the dictatorship of the BJP government.” We also found the viral video uploaded on the Dilli Tak YouTube channel on 16 April 2023. This indicates that the video is not related to any recent arrest.

To find more information, we used relevant keywords and found multiple media reports (here, here, and here) regarding the same incident. According to these reports, on 16 April 2023, the then Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, was summoned to the CBI office for questioning in the excise policy case. Several AAP leaders, including Amanatullah Khan and Manish Sisodia, protested against this. Delhi Police detained several AAP leaders and workers from Delhi and Punjab who participated in the protest.

Screenshot of a report claiming Several AAP leaders, including Amanatullah Khan and Manish Sisodia, protest against the CBI summons to then-Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case. (Factly)

To sum up, an April 2023 video of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan being dragged by police during a protest over Arvind Kejriwal’s CBI summons is falsely shared as a recent February 2025 incident.

