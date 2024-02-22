Amul's Journey Towards a Successful Brand

Ahmedabad: Amul, established way back in 1945 not only helped the country solve its problem of being milk-deficit but has now become the best dairy in Asia.

Located in Gujarat's Anand, Amul's dream was realised by Gandhian Tribhuvandas Patel. Tribhavandas Patel, originally from Anand, learned rural development lessons in Gujarat Vidyapeeth. On December 14, 1945 he established Kheda District Cooperative Milk Production Union Limited, which is now known as Amul.

Tribhavandas Patel joined Keralite Kurien and the famous White Revolution spearheaded from Gujarat. Kurien, popularly known as Dr Verghese Kurien, established Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMFL) in 1973 to make the country self-reliant in milk.

Paulson dairy vs Amul: Prior to independence, the license to collect and sell milk in Kheda district was with Polson dairy, which exploited the milk producers for profit. The problems of the milk producers reached the then deputy PM Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who sent Morarji Desai to Kheda and resolved the Polson Dairy issue.

Sardar Patel suggested setting up of a milk producers' cooperative society in Charotar area of Kheda, Anand and learnt about Tribhovandas Patel from the Charotar region. At that time, Tribhovandas Patel had started establishing cooperative milk societies run by milk producers in every village of the region. The milk producers decided not to give their produce to Polson dairy.

By the end of 1946, a milk producer association with five villages stood up against the monopoly of Polson dairy. Thus, Kheda Cooperative Union was established with 70 members. This is known as Amul revolution.

Amul modernises with UNICEF and New Zealand government's help: From June 1, 1948 onwards, milk was scientifically collected, stored and pasteurised. Initially, modern machines worth Rs 3 lakh were gifted to Amul by UNICEF and New Zealand government, which proved to be very useful. Later, the then Bombay state government provided financial assistance worth Rs 10 lakh.

Within a very short period, milk production increased. In the first six years, Amul increased its capacity to 45,000 litres per day. A total of 18,600 villages joined and Amul registered a revenue of Rs 150 crore. Twenty lakh farmers across the country joined in this endeavour as members, making it the most powerful cooperative society in the world.

Operation flood and creation of NDDB: The year 1964 proved to be important in the growth and expansion of Amul. The then Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri came to Anand and inaugurated a modern plant for the production of animal feed. During his visit, Lal Bahadur Shastri stayed at a farmer's house at night and learned about the benefits of the cooperative society. He met Kurien for the first time and was impressed by his zeal to do something for improving the economic condition of the farmers.

With an aim of improving the economic condition of farmers and making the region self-reliant in milk production, National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) was formed in 1965. Dr. Kurien received World Bank funding through NDDB leading to development of animal husbandry, increase in milk production as well as recording an improvement in milk processing and distribution. Following this, more and more milk producers joined Amul and through Operation Flood, triggering the birth of the White Revolution in the country.

50-year journey of GCMMFL: The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMFL) is today the largest milk producer marketing organisation in the country. Amul distributes milk and milk products to millions of consumers in Gujarat and the country through GCMMFL. The farmers are members of the GCMMFL and the latter takes care of the interests of its farmers and consumers.

The largest production of GCMMFL is in the milk products. Today, the products of GCMMFL are sold in more than 40 countries of the world. GCMMFL earns a good revenue by exporting milk, milk powder, cheese, ghee, curd, buttermilk, chocolates and sweets across the world.