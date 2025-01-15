ETV Bharat / state

AMU Faces Over Rs 24 Crore Tax Demand; Municipal Corporation Gives Ultimatum

Aligarh Municipal Corporation has given the varsity a 15-day time limit to pay pending property tax of Rs 24 crore since 2017.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 15, 2025, 4:56 PM IST

Aligarh: The Municipal Corporation has served a notice to the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) over Rs 24.45 crore in pending property tax dues. The outstanding amount is linked to 18 university properties and has been accumulating since 2017.

The demand notice, issued on January 4, gives the university a 15-day time limit to clear the dues and warns that failure to pay the dues within the given period could lead to actions like account attachment, though sealing university buildings is not currently under consideration.

Revenue Assessment Officer Rajendra Prasad explained, “We sent bills to AMU, followed by a demand notice. The Municipal Commissioner has met with the AMU Registrar, who assured us that the university has approached the UGC for a grant. They plan to pay as soon as the funds are received.”

Prasad added that if the payment isn’t made within the given time, the corporation will follow up personally before initiating stricter measures like account attachment. However, sealing any varsity structure is not a consideration.

About AMU

Spanning over 467.6 hectares in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, the AMU holds a distinguished place among India's premier higher education institutions. Established in 1920, it evolved from the Mohammedan Anglo-Oriental (MAO) College, founded by the visionary educationist Sir Syed Ahmad Khan in 1877.

