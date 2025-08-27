ETV Bharat / state

AMU English Professor To Receive National Teacher Award 2025

Aligarh: A professor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has been chosen for the National Teacher Award 2025. The prestigious award of the Ministry of Education will be bestowed on Professor Vibha Sharma of the English Department in recognition of her contribution to the service of education.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the award in a grand ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Teacher's Day on September 5, celebrated in honour of the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, the former President of India. Professor Sharma is among the 21 teachers selected nationally for this recognition.

The National Teacher Award is the highest recognition for educators in higher educational institutions and polytechnics in India. Professor Sharma is among 21 teachers selected from polytechnics, state universities, and central higher education institutions for the national award instituted by the Education Ministry. It carries a certificate of merit, a silver medal, and a cash prize of Rs 50,000, the release said. Professor Sharma has also been serving as the in-charge of the university's public relations.

In a congratulatory message, AMU vice-chancellor Naima Khatoon said this award is not only a testimony to the commitment and scholarship of Professor Sharma, but also reflects AMU's resolve to promote excellence in education. She praised Professor Sharma's contribution to the design of Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) and Swayam courses and her expertise in drama and theatre studies.

Describing this achievement as a moment of pride for AMU, co-vice-chancellor Professor M Mohsin Khan said, "This is a testimony to the strong academic culture of the university, which encourages excellent teaching and research."