Amritsar Woman Raped By Army Jawan On Leave, His Uncle; Family Alleges Of Police Inaction

Amritsar: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an Army jawan and his uncle while she had gone to the field for paddy transplantation in Ajnala assembly constituency of Punjab's Amritsar district, police said on Friday. The victim's family alleged that the police refused to file a case.

According to the victim's complaint, she was having lunch near the motor room after transplanting paddy in the afternoon when an Army jawan from her village, who had come home on leave, came there along with his uncle. The duo forcibly took her to the motor room, where they allegedly raped her. When the woman raised an alarm, her family members reached the spot and caught the accused. They started beating up the jawan and his uncle but they managed to flee from the spot, the complainant told police.

The woman's mother said they complained at the Ajnala police station. But no action was taken against the accused, she alleged. "Although we complained, police did not register a case, resulting which, the accused are roaming around freely. My daughter should get justice," she said.

Investigating officer of Ajnala police station, inspector Sukhdev Singh refuted allegations of police inaction saying the victim's complaint is being examined by the women's cell. "A complaint has been submitted to the women's cell on behalf of the woman's family. No case has been registered yet but action is being taken on the basis of the complaint that has been received. Appropriate action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," Singh said.