Amritsar Police Arrest 8 Associates Of UK-Based Handler; Arms, Drugs Recovered

Chandigarh: Amritsar Rural Police have arrested eight suspects linked to UK-based handler Dharma Sandhu and recovered over 4 kg of heroin, a huge cache of arms and ammunition along with cash.

The accused have been taken into custody and are presently being interrogated, police said. Also, a case has been registered under the NDPS and Arms Act at Gharinda police station in Amritsar.

Taking to his X handle, DGP Punjab Gaurav Yadav said that acting on a tip-off, Amritsar Police launched an operation and eight suspects were apprehended. "The operation led to the recovery of 4.5 Kg Heroin, 2 Glock pistols (9mm), 2 pistols (30 bore), 1 pistol (32 bore), 1 Zigana pistol (30 bore), 16 live cartridges, ₹1.5 lakh in drug money," he posted.

"FIR under NDPS & Arms Act has been registered at PS Gharinda, Amritsar and Investigation on-going to establish backward and forward linkages," Yadav's post read. He further asserted that Punjab Police remain "steadfast in its fight against organised crime and drug trafficking."

According to the police, under this operation, not only a major attack was launched on drugs and arms smuggling, process is on for tracing the past and potential networks related to the gang's operation.

Police said that the gang was active in international drug trafficking and arms supply and efforts are on to unearth links involved in the racket by interrogating the suspects. It is being investigated as to from where the recovered weapons were brought.