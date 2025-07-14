ETV Bharat / state

Amritsar: Woman Held For Begging On Roads

A woman was apprehended for begging on the roads in Amritsar.

July 14, 2025

Amritsar: A case was registered against a woman for begging on the road with her children in Amritsar, a senior police official said on Monday. This is a result of the Punjab government's campaign against the practice of begging on roads and intersections.

Based on the orders received from Amritsar's Deputy Commissioner's office, officials from the Ranjit Avenue Police station registered an FIR against a woman named Nirmala, who was making children beg in front of vehicles, the police official maintained.

Nirmala herself also begged and forced children to beg in front of vehicles. On receiving a complaint from the Deputy Commissioner's office, a case has been registered against Nirmala. This is the first case registered in Amritsar, said Robin Hans, In-Charge, Ranjit Avenue Police station.

"The police administration will now also investigate where these people live and whose children they are. If necessary, a DNA test will be conducted on the children and the woman in this regard," added Hans. "After the woman was apprehended, the children were sent to All India Pingalwara Charitable Society (Regd), Amritsar," he added.

All India Pingalwara Charitable Society (Regd), Amritsar, founded by Bhagat Puran Singh, is a home for the homeless, a hope for the forlorn, a hospital for the sick and a cradle for the orphaned and abandoned child.

