ETV Bharat / state

Amritpal's Aide, NSA Detainee Pradhan Mantri Bajeke May Contest Elections

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 26, 2024, 1:53 PM IST

Pro-Khalistan leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh's aide Bhagwant Singh alias 'Pradhan Mantri' Bajeke, who was also booked under NSA, is likely to contest in Gidderbaha Assembly Bye-elections.

Amritpal's Aide, NSA Detainee Pradhan Mantri Bajeke May Contest Elections
Amritpal Singh's aide Pradhan Mantri Bajeke (ETV Bharat Photo)

Chandigarh: Bhagwant Singh alias 'Pradhan Mantri' Bajeke, who is detained in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail under the National Security Act (NSA) along with pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh is set to contest in the Gidderbaha Assembly bye-elections in Muktar district in Punjab.

This was announced by Bajeke's son through a video post. The development comes after Amritpal won Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat by the highest margin even though he was lodged in jail.

In the video, Bajeke's son said that his father will contest from jail and sought support from the Sikh Sangat. He also thanked Khadoor Sahib for voting for Amritpal and urged Malwa, Doaba and Majha to extend similar support and courage to his father.

The Giddarbaha seat fell vacant after three-time MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Waring resigned after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, detention of newly elected Khadur Sahib MP, Amritpal and his nine aides, including Bajeke, who are lodged in Dibrugarh Jail, has been extended for another year. In March 2023, they were detained under NSA and sent to Dibrugarh Jail.

Amritpal, who won by over two lakh votes, could not take oath as MP on Tuesday, when 12 of the 13 MPs were administered oath. Earlier, he had written to the Punjab government for temporary release to attend his oath taking ceremony.

Read more NSA Extended by One Year to Jailed MP-Elect Amritpal Singh and His Colleagues

Chandigarh: Bhagwant Singh alias 'Pradhan Mantri' Bajeke, who is detained in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail under the National Security Act (NSA) along with pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh is set to contest in the Gidderbaha Assembly bye-elections in Muktar district in Punjab.

This was announced by Bajeke's son through a video post. The development comes after Amritpal won Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat by the highest margin even though he was lodged in jail.

In the video, Bajeke's son said that his father will contest from jail and sought support from the Sikh Sangat. He also thanked Khadoor Sahib for voting for Amritpal and urged Malwa, Doaba and Majha to extend similar support and courage to his father.

The Giddarbaha seat fell vacant after three-time MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Waring resigned after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, detention of newly elected Khadur Sahib MP, Amritpal and his nine aides, including Bajeke, who are lodged in Dibrugarh Jail, has been extended for another year. In March 2023, they were detained under NSA and sent to Dibrugarh Jail.

Amritpal, who won by over two lakh votes, could not take oath as MP on Tuesday, when 12 of the 13 MPs were administered oath. Earlier, he had written to the Punjab government for temporary release to attend his oath taking ceremony.

Read more NSA Extended by One Year to Jailed MP-Elect Amritpal Singh and His Colleagues

TAGGED:

PRADHAN MANTRI BAJEKEBAJEKE MAY CONTEST ELECTIONSAMRITPAL SINGHGIDDERBAHA ASSEMBLY BYE ELECTIONSAIDE OF AMRITPAL MAY CONTEST POLLS

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Gold Loan Companies Step Up Gas For International MSME Day

Renewal of USA's Focus On Tibet

Why Signing Of Nepal-China BRI Implementation Deal Isn't Working Out?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.