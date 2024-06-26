Amritpal's Aide, NSA Detainee Pradhan Mantri Bajeke May Contest Elections

Chandigarh: Bhagwant Singh alias 'Pradhan Mantri' Bajeke, who is detained in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail under the National Security Act (NSA) along with pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh is set to contest in the Gidderbaha Assembly bye-elections in Muktar district in Punjab.
This was announced by Bajeke's son through a video post. The development comes after Amritpal won Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat by the highest margin even though he was lodged in jail.
In the video, Bajeke's son said that his father will contest from jail and sought support from the Sikh Sangat. He also thanked Khadoor Sahib for voting for Amritpal and urged Malwa, Doaba and Majha to extend similar support and courage to his father.