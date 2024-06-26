Amritpal's Aide, NSA Detainee Pradhan Mantri Bajeke May Contest Elections

Chandigarh: Bhagwant Singh alias 'Pradhan Mantri' Bajeke, who is detained in Assam's Dibrugarh Jail under the National Security Act (NSA) along with pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh is set to contest in the Gidderbaha Assembly bye-elections in Muktar district in Punjab.

This was announced by Bajeke's son through a video post. The development comes after Amritpal won Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat by the highest margin even though he was lodged in jail.

In the video, Bajeke's son said that his father will contest from jail and sought support from the Sikh Sangat. He also thanked Khadoor Sahib for voting for Amritpal and urged Malwa, Doaba and Majha to extend similar support and courage to his father.

The Giddarbaha seat fell vacant after three-time MLA Amrinder Singh Raja Waring resigned after winning the Lok Sabha elections from Ludhiana.

Meanwhile, detention of newly elected Khadur Sahib MP, Amritpal and his nine aides, including Bajeke, who are lodged in Dibrugarh Jail, has been extended for another year. In March 2023, they were detained under NSA and sent to Dibrugarh Jail.

Amritpal, who won by over two lakh votes, could not take oath as MP on Tuesday, when 12 of the 13 MPs were administered oath. Earlier, he had written to the Punjab government for temporary release to attend his oath taking ceremony.

