ETV Bharat / state

Delhi: Amritpal Singh, Engineer Rashid Take Oath As MPs in Lok Sabha

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 5, 2024, 10:24 AM IST

Updated : Jul 5, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

Amritpal Singh, jailed in Assam's Dibrugarh, was elected as MP from Khadoor Sahib in Punjab. He was granted a four-day parole to take oath as MP in Lok Sabha. Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Engineer Rashid, who has been held in Tihar jail, was given a two-hour custody parole to taken oath as MP. Er Rashid was elected from the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 general elections.

Engineer Rashid (Left) and Amritpal Singh (Right)
Engineer Rashid (Left) and Amritpal Singh (Right) (File Photo)

Delhi/Dibrugarh/Srinagar: Amritpal Singh and Engineer Rashid, both of whom contested the Lok Sabha Election 2024 from Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir respective, were lodged in Dibrugarh and Tihar jails. Both of them were elected to the Lok Sabha and they took oath today after they were given parole.

Amritpal Singh, the newly elected Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, took oath on Friday amidst extraordinary circumstances. He was taken to Delhi from Dibrugarh jail in Assam amid high security.

Currently incarcerated under the National Security Act (NSA) in Dibrugarh Central Jail, Singh has been granted a four-day parole by the Jalandhar CJM Court to facilitate his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. A team from the Punjab police arrived in Assam and it is taking Amritpal Singh to Delhi for the swearing-in.

Singh's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, where he secured a decisive win by a margin of 1,97,120 votes, marked a significant political milestone for someone who is lodged in the jail. Despite his detention along with nine associates, Singh's family successfully petitioned the court to allow his temporary release for this crucial parliamentary event.

A special team comprising eight members of the Punjab Police, led by SSP, has been tasked with escorting Singh from Dibrugarh to New Delhi. The journey will be undertaken via a military aircraft, ensuring stringent security measures are in place throughout.

The parole conditions imposed on Singh are rigorous, emphasising strict adherence to non-engagement with media or public statements during his visit to the capital. Furthermore, any activity that could potentially compromise national security has been strictly prohibited.

Amritpal Singh's triumph in the polls as an Independent candidate garnered widespread attention, defeating his closest rival from the Congress party by a substantial margin. His electoral success, despite his confinement, underscores the enduring support he commands within his constituency.

The logistical arrangements for Singh's temporary release have been meticulously coordinated, involving multiple security agencies to safeguard the proceedings. His family, including parents Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur and wife Kirandeep Kaur, have been integral in facilitating his legal efforts to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who is held in Delhi's Tihar jail in a case relating to militant funding, was granted a two-hour custody parole by Delhi's Patiala House Court to take oath in the Lower House. Engineer Rashid was elected from the Baramulla Lok Sabha election. He defeated JKNC's Omar Abdullah, JKPC's Sajjad Gani Lone and others.

Delhi/Dibrugarh/Srinagar: Amritpal Singh and Engineer Rashid, both of whom contested the Lok Sabha Election 2024 from Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir respective, were lodged in Dibrugarh and Tihar jails. Both of them were elected to the Lok Sabha and they took oath today after they were given parole.

Amritpal Singh, the newly elected Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, took oath on Friday amidst extraordinary circumstances. He was taken to Delhi from Dibrugarh jail in Assam amid high security.

Currently incarcerated under the National Security Act (NSA) in Dibrugarh Central Jail, Singh has been granted a four-day parole by the Jalandhar CJM Court to facilitate his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. A team from the Punjab police arrived in Assam and it is taking Amritpal Singh to Delhi for the swearing-in.

Singh's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, where he secured a decisive win by a margin of 1,97,120 votes, marked a significant political milestone for someone who is lodged in the jail. Despite his detention along with nine associates, Singh's family successfully petitioned the court to allow his temporary release for this crucial parliamentary event.

A special team comprising eight members of the Punjab Police, led by SSP, has been tasked with escorting Singh from Dibrugarh to New Delhi. The journey will be undertaken via a military aircraft, ensuring stringent security measures are in place throughout.

The parole conditions imposed on Singh are rigorous, emphasising strict adherence to non-engagement with media or public statements during his visit to the capital. Furthermore, any activity that could potentially compromise national security has been strictly prohibited.

Amritpal Singh's triumph in the polls as an Independent candidate garnered widespread attention, defeating his closest rival from the Congress party by a substantial margin. His electoral success, despite his confinement, underscores the enduring support he commands within his constituency.

The logistical arrangements for Singh's temporary release have been meticulously coordinated, involving multiple security agencies to safeguard the proceedings. His family, including parents Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur and wife Kirandeep Kaur, have been integral in facilitating his legal efforts to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who is held in Delhi's Tihar jail in a case relating to militant funding, was granted a two-hour custody parole by Delhi's Patiala House Court to take oath in the Lower House. Engineer Rashid was elected from the Baramulla Lok Sabha election. He defeated JKNC's Omar Abdullah, JKPC's Sajjad Gani Lone and others.

Last Updated : Jul 5, 2024, 4:02 PM IST

TAGGED:

AMRITPAL SINGHAMRITPAL SINGH OATH CEREMONYAMRITPAL SINGH MP KHADOOR SAHIBAMRITPAL SINGH OATH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

Why Bilateral Trade Will Be An Important Issue Of Discussion During India-Russia Annual Summit

Explained: How Fiscal Data For First 2 Months Comes As Relief For FM Sitharaman Ahead of Budget 2024-25

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.