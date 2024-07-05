Delhi: Amritpal Singh, Engineer Rashid Take Oath As MPs in Lok Sabha

Delhi/Dibrugarh/Srinagar: Amritpal Singh and Engineer Rashid, both of whom contested the Lok Sabha Election 2024 from Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir respective, were lodged in Dibrugarh and Tihar jails. Both of them were elected to the Lok Sabha and they took oath today after they were given parole.

Amritpal Singh, the newly elected Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib constituency in Punjab, took oath on Friday amidst extraordinary circumstances. He was taken to Delhi from Dibrugarh jail in Assam amid high security.

Currently incarcerated under the National Security Act (NSA) in Dibrugarh Central Jail, Singh has been granted a four-day parole by the Jalandhar CJM Court to facilitate his attendance at the swearing-in ceremony in New Delhi. A team from the Punjab police arrived in Assam and it is taking Amritpal Singh to Delhi for the swearing-in.

Singh's victory in the Lok Sabha elections, where he secured a decisive win by a margin of 1,97,120 votes, marked a significant political milestone for someone who is lodged in the jail. Despite his detention along with nine associates, Singh's family successfully petitioned the court to allow his temporary release for this crucial parliamentary event.

A special team comprising eight members of the Punjab Police, led by SSP, has been tasked with escorting Singh from Dibrugarh to New Delhi. The journey will be undertaken via a military aircraft, ensuring stringent security measures are in place throughout.

The parole conditions imposed on Singh are rigorous, emphasising strict adherence to non-engagement with media or public statements during his visit to the capital. Furthermore, any activity that could potentially compromise national security has been strictly prohibited.

Amritpal Singh's triumph in the polls as an Independent candidate garnered widespread attention, defeating his closest rival from the Congress party by a substantial margin. His electoral success, despite his confinement, underscores the enduring support he commands within his constituency.

The logistical arrangements for Singh's temporary release have been meticulously coordinated, involving multiple security agencies to safeguard the proceedings. His family, including parents Tarsem Singh and Balwinder Kaur and wife Kirandeep Kaur, have been integral in facilitating his legal efforts to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who is held in Delhi's Tihar jail in a case relating to militant funding, was granted a two-hour custody parole by Delhi's Patiala House Court to take oath in the Lower House. Engineer Rashid was elected from the Baramulla Lok Sabha election. He defeated JKNC's Omar Abdullah, JKPC's Sajjad Gani Lone and others.