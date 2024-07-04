Amritpal Singh Gets 4-Day Parole With Conditions, Can't Leave Delhi

Delhi: Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Khadur Sahib, will take oath as an MP soon.

On Wednesday, he was granted parole for four days, starting July 5 to take oath. However, certain conditions have been imposed on him following which, he will neither be able to visit his home in Raia nor to his constituency in these four days.

An instruction in this regard has been communicated to Amritpal through the Superintendent of Dibrugarh Jail in Assam. As per the conditions that have been imposed, Amritpal will have to stay solely in Delhi and cannot go anywhere else. Also, he will be under police protection during this period.

Talking to media persons at Amritpal's ancestral home in Jallupur Khera, his father Tarsem Singh said that he is not aware of any oath taking ceremony. No invitation letter or information about the event has been received, he said. "We came to know about the swearing-in from media reports and from a social media post shared by MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa," Amritpal's father said.