Amritpal Singh Gets 4-Day Parole With Conditions, Can't Leave Delhi

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 4, 2024, 2:01 PM IST

Radical Sikh preacher, Amritpal Singh, won Khadur Sahib Lok Sabha seat, has been granted a four-day parole to take oath. During this period, he will not able to visit his hometown in Punjab but will have to remain in Delhi.

Jailed radical preacher, Amritpal Singh (ETV Bharat/ File)

Delhi: Pro-Khalistan preacher Amritpal Singh, who won the Lok Sabha elections from Khadur Sahib, will take oath as an MP soon.

On Wednesday, he was granted parole for four days, starting July 5 to take oath. However, certain conditions have been imposed on him following which, he will neither be able to visit his home in Raia nor to his constituency in these four days.

An instruction in this regard has been communicated to Amritpal through the Superintendent of Dibrugarh Jail in Assam. As per the conditions that have been imposed, Amritpal will have to stay solely in Delhi and cannot go anywhere else. Also, he will be under police protection during this period.

Talking to media persons at Amritpal's ancestral home in Jallupur Khera, his father Tarsem Singh said that he is not aware of any oath taking ceremony. No invitation letter or information about the event has been received, he said. "We came to know about the swearing-in from media reports and from a social media post shared by MP Sarabjit Singh Khalsa," Amritpal's father said.

Amritpal had contested Lok Sabha elections as an independent candidate from Khadur Sahib constituency and won by 1,97,120 votes defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Punjab Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and Akali leader Virsa Singh Valtoha.

The 'Waris Punjab De' chief was arrested after a monthlong manhunt from Rode village in Moga on April 23 last year. Since then, he is lodged in Dibrugarh Jail along with his nine associates under the National Security Act.

