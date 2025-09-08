Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: Woman Dies In Kozhikode, Fifth Fatality In A Month
Shobhana (56) from Wandoor was diagnosed with the disease two days ago and was admitted at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, where she died on Monday.
Kozhikode: Another death has been reported from Kozhikode due to amoebic meningoencephalitis, bringing the total number of fatalities to five in a month.
The latest victim, 56-year-old Shobhana from Wandoor, passed away at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Monday. She was diagnosed with the disease two days ago and was in critical condition.
Presently, 10 patients are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode MCH. Earlier, a nine-year-old girl from Omassery, a three-month-old, a woman from Malappuram and one person from Wayanad had also succumbed to the infection. According to the District Medical Officer (DMO), a youth from Kasargod and a person from Malappuram are currently in critical condition at the hospital.
What is 'brain-eating' amoeba?
Naegleria fowleri, commonly called the "brain-eating amoeba", is typically found in fresh water bodies like lakes, rivers, springs, and ponds, thriving in warm water. The amoeba enters the human body through the nose, usually when swimming or diving in contaminated water. Once inside, it travels to the brain, causing a severe infection known as Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). Symptoms, including severe headache, fever, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, and seizures, can appear within one to nine days after exposure. The amoeba does not spread from person to person, and drinking contaminated water does not pose a risk as the stomach acid destroys it. Health experts advise caution, emphasising the need to avoid getting water into the nose.
The source of the infection remains unclear. Health officials have not yet pinpointed the exact source of infection. Some patients undergoing treatment have no history of swimming in ponds or rivers. Relatives of the three-month-old baby who died stated that the infant was bathed in well water. Health experts stress that awareness and caution, particularly about preventing water from entering the nose, are the best preventive measures.
Understanding Meningoencephalitis
This is an inflammation of the meninges, the delicate membrane that covers the brain and spinal cord. It can cause permanent brain damage, serious complications, and, in some cases, death.
There are different types of meningitis:
- Viral Meningitis: This is the most common and least severe type, often resolving on its own without treatment.
- Bacterial Meningitis: A serious form that requires immediate medical attention. Without timely treatment, it can lead to permanent brain damage, paralysis, hearing loss, or death.
- Fungal Meningitis: A rare form, typically affecting individuals with weakened immune systems.
Symptoms of amoebic meningoencephalitis often appear suddenly and vary between adults and children. Common symptoms include severe headache, neck stiffness, high fever, nausea or vomiting, and sensitivity to light. Some types may cause a rash.
In infants, symptoms can include irritability, crying, refusal to eat, and lethargy. Urgent medical care is essential if symptoms appear, as the condition can worsen rapidly, especially in cases where the amoeba is also present.
