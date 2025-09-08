ETV Bharat / state

Amoebic Meningoencephalitis: Woman Dies In Kozhikode, Fifth Fatality In A Month

Kozhikode: Another death has been reported from Kozhikode due to amoebic meningoencephalitis, bringing the total number of fatalities to five in a month.

The latest victim, 56-year-old Shobhana from Wandoor, passed away at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital (MCH) on Monday. She was diagnosed with the disease two days ago and was in critical condition.

Shobhana (56) (ETV Bharat)

Presently, 10 patients are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode MCH. Earlier, a nine-year-old girl from Omassery, a three-month-old, a woman from Malappuram and one person from Wayanad had also succumbed to the infection. According to the District Medical Officer (DMO), a youth from Kasargod and a person from Malappuram are currently in critical condition at the hospital.

What is 'brain-eating' amoeba?

Naegleria fowleri, commonly called the "brain-eating amoeba", is typically found in fresh water bodies like lakes, rivers, springs, and ponds, thriving in warm water. The amoeba enters the human body through the nose, usually when swimming or diving in contaminated water. Once inside, it travels to the brain, causing a severe infection known as Primary Amoebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM). Symptoms, including severe headache, fever, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, and seizures, can appear within one to nine days after exposure. The amoeba does not spread from person to person, and drinking contaminated water does not pose a risk as the stomach acid destroys it. Health experts advise caution, emphasising the need to avoid getting water into the nose.