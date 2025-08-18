Amoebic Meningoencephalitis Resurfaces In Kozhikode, Infant Among Two Hospitalised

Kozhikode: Kerala's Kozhikode district is on high alert as two new cases of primary amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and deadly brain infection, were confirmed here on Monday.

The two patients, a three-month-old from Omassery and a 40-year-old man from Annassery, have been diagnosed with the disease and stated to be in critical condition at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

This comes after Ananya, a nine-year-old girl from Thamarassery died of the infection a few days ago.

The district health officer, K K Rajaram, said officials from local government bodies are actively inspecting the areas near the houses of these persons and collecting samples from the waterbodies for examination.

The samples of the infant have been traced to contaminated water of a well located in a marshy area. Health officials have initiated chlorination of the well. This apart, they are also collecting samples from other wells and ponds in the affected areas for testing. A high-level meeting, led by the state health minister, is scheduled to be held to address the current situation.

The "Brain-Eating Amoeba"

Amoebic meningoencephalitis is caused by the single-celled organism Naegleria fowleri, also known as the "brain-eating amoeba." This organism thrives in stagnant waterbodies such as lakes, canals and unmaintained swimming pools.

Doctors said the infection occurs when contaminated water enters the body through the nose, allowing the amoeba to travel to the brain. It is crucial to note that the infection is not caused by drinking contaminated water or spread through person-to-person contact.

Symptoms namely severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck and sensitivity to light, typically appear within one to nine days after exposure, they said. As infection progresses, symptoms can worsen to seizures, loss of consciousness, memory loss and loss of the sense of smell. Infants, particularly suffer from lack of appetite and lethargy.

According to doctors, the fatality rate for this infection is 97 per cent and an effective cure is not yet available. In Kozhikode alone, three children and a young woman have died of this infection. A Tikkodi native, Afnan, who survived the infection after undergoing treatment for 22 days in the hospital, was the first known case of survival in the country.

Prevention Is The Key

Given the high mortality rate, prevention is the best defence against this disease. The health department's advisory recommends following precautions:

Avoid swimming or bathing in stagnant or unclean water.

Use a nose clip when swimming to prevent water from entering the nasal cavity.

Ensure that private wells are properly chlorinated.

Boil drinking water before consumption.

If you experience any symptoms, seek immediate medical attention and inform your doctor if you have recently been exposed to stagnant water, the advisory stated.

Meanwhile, the source of infection for a recent case involving a woman in Thiruvananthapuram remains a mystery as she had no known contact with any waterbodies or prior injuries to her head or nose. This has raised further questions about how the infection spreads in such unusual circumstances.