Amoebic Meningoencephalitis Cases Rise To Six In Kerala; Experts Suspect New Strains Behind Spread

Kozhikkode/ Malappuram: A 55-year-old woman, who was admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Tuesday following bouts of fever, has been diagnosed with amoebic meningoencephalitis. Her fluids were sent for a diagnostic test, which confirmed the infection. Kappil, the patient, is the sixth infected person to undergo treatment at the hospital.

Among five others who tested positive for amoebic meningoencephalitis, a three-month-old infant from Omassery remains on ventilation support, while others include the seven-year-old brother of Anaya from Korangat Anapparappoil in Thamarassery, who died due to the disease; an 11-year-old girl from Chelari in Malappuram; a 49-year-old man from Pulliparamba in Malappuram; and a 31-year-old man from Annassery, according to health experts. Another sibling of Anaya has also been admitted with suspected symptoms, Kozhikode district medical officer Dr KK Rajaram said.

Health experts suspect different novel strains of amoeba are responsible for the recently reported cases. The organism is not only found in contaminated stagnant water but can also thrive in running water, soil, dust particles, and even on leaves, as per preliminary assessments. Expert committees appointed by the health department are engaged in detailed studies.

Amoeba growth can be attributed to the seesawing atmospheric temperature induced by sudden rainfall followed by intense heat. The first case of amoebic meningoencephalitis in Kerala was reported in 2016, and the current cluster of cases has caused widespread concern among health professionals, especially with the infection now being confirmed even in a three-month-old baby.

Previously, the organism was thought to be confined to stagnant and dirty water. But contamination of well water in some areas has been identified as the source.

What is Amoebic Meningoencephalitis?

Amoebic meningoencephalitis (also known as amoebic brain fever) is a rare but fatal infection that can affect people who swim or bathe in stagnant water. The disease is caused when brain tissue is infected by free-living amoebae such as Naegleria fowleri, Acanthamoeba, Sappinia, and Balamuthia mandrillaris.

The amoeba can enter the brain through microscopic openings in the thin membrane separating the nose and brain, or through perforations in the eardrum, leading to meningoencephalitis. The disease has a mortality rate of over 97%. The infection does not spread from person to person, and occurs when amoebae present in the sediment of water bodies enter the body through the nose. Symptoms usually develop between one to nine days after infection, experts said.

Early symptoms include severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, and sensitivity to light. In infected children, refusal to eat, lethargy, and unusual behaviour are observed. Seizures, unconsciousness, memory loss, and loss of smell can occur as the disease progresses. Doctors stress the importance of seeking immediate treatment if symptoms appear. People who have swum or bathed in stagnant water should seek immediate medical help.