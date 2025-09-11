Amoebic Encephalitis Claims Another Life In Kerala, Toll At 6 In A Month
It is caused by Naegleria fowleri, commonly known as the brain-eating amoeba, which thrives in warm freshwater bodies, such as lakes, rivers, ponds, and springs.
Kozhikode: The death of another person due to amoebic encephalitis has intensified concerns over the spread of the deadly infection in Kerala. Shaji (51), a native of Chelambra in Malappuram, died while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, where he had been admitted for the past two weeks. However, the source of his infection remains unclear.
This marks the sixth death linked to amoebic encephalitis in the state within a month. Health officials have confirmed 18 cases to date, with 34 additional suspected cases pending confirmation. Alarmingly, experts warn that many patients under treatment have pre-existing health conditions, raising fears about their survival.
A day earlier, Shobha (56), a resident of Vandoor, Malappuram, also succumbed to the disease at Kozhikode Medical College, where 12 patients, including two children, are being treated. Two days ago, Ratheesh (45), from Bathery in Wayanad, died after contracting the disease, becoming the fourth confirmed fatality in the recent wave of cases.
Among other victims are a three-month-old infant from Omassery in Kozhikode, Kanneth Ramla (52) from Cherur, Malappuram, and Anaya (9) from Thamarassery, Kozhikode.
What is Brain-Eating Amoeba?
The disease is caused by Naegleria fowleri, commonly referred to as the brain-eating amoeba. It thrives in warm freshwater bodies such as lakes, rivers, ponds, and springs. The amoeba enters the human body through the nose —typically while swimming, bathing, or diving in contaminated water — and can reach the brain, causing a rare but often fatal infection known as Primary Amebic Meningoencephalitis (PAM).
Symptoms usually appear within one to nine days of infection and include severe headache, fever, vomiting, neck stiffness, confusion, and seizures. The disease is not spread from person to person, nor does it typically spread through drinking water, as enzymes present in the stomach kill the organism. Preventive measures focus on avoiding water entering the nostrils during activities in potentially contaminated sources.
Source Still Unknown
Despite continued investigations, health authorities have yet to identify the precise source of the current outbreak. While the disease is generally linked to exposure to stagnant or freshwater sources, relatives of some victims claim they had not visited rivers or ponds. In one case, a three-month-old baby who contracted the disease had only been bathed in well water. Health experts stress that continued vigilance is the only effective protection. Strengthened preventive measures and heightened public awareness about the risks of water entering the nasal passage are being urgently promoted across local bodies.
