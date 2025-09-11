ETV Bharat / state

Amoebic Encephalitis Claims Another Life In Kerala, Toll At 6 In A Month

Kozhikode: The death of another person due to amoebic encephalitis has intensified concerns over the spread of the deadly infection in Kerala. Shaji (51), a native of Chelambra in Malappuram, died while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital, where he had been admitted for the past two weeks. However, the source of his infection remains unclear.

This marks the sixth death linked to amoebic encephalitis in the state within a month. Health officials have confirmed 18 cases to date, with 34 additional suspected cases pending confirmation. Alarmingly, experts warn that many patients under treatment have pre-existing health conditions, raising fears about their survival.

A day earlier, Shobha (56), a resident of Vandoor, Malappuram, also succumbed to the disease at Kozhikode Medical College, where 12 patients, including two children, are being treated. Two days ago, Ratheesh (45), from Bathery in Wayanad, died after contracting the disease, becoming the fourth confirmed fatality in the recent wave of cases.

Among other victims are a three-month-old infant from Omassery in Kozhikode, Kanneth Ramla (52) from Cherur, Malappuram, and Anaya (9) from Thamarassery, Kozhikode.

What is Brain-Eating Amoeba?