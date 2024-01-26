Ammonia Gas Leaks From Bhilai NSPCL Plant; One Employee Critical

Durg Bhilai (Chhattisgarh): At least four employee’s health deteriorated after a gas leaked in the NTPC-SAIL Power Company Limited (NSPCL) plant here in the early hours of Friday, officials said. All the affected employees have been taken to the hospital, while the condition of one is stated to be critical.

Officials said the incident took place when ammonia gas suddenly started leaking from the plant at around 10 am and within seconds, the gas spread throughout the area, leaving the employees affected.

"After receiving the information, the management immediately admitted the employees to Sector 9 Hospital here for treatment. Three of them have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit. The injured have been identified as Deepak Chaudhary, Maninder Singh and D Shankarrao," officials added.

According to officials, condition of one S Kumar is stated to be critical.

What is Ammonia gas? Ammonia is a poisonous gas, which is made up of one nitrogen and three hydrogen atoms. Generally, it is found in small quantities and it is produced in industries. It is used in the manufacture of fertilisers, refrigeration, and cleaning purposes.

How does it affect humans? Ammonia gas causes suffocation when inhaled by people because it is harmful to them. The respiratory tract, nose, and throat burn when too much of it is present. After breathing it, a person may die.

Earlier in December last year, tension arose among the residents of north Chennai after ammonia gas started leaking from a sub-sea pipe of Coromandel International Limited. Due to this, five people felt uneasy and were shifted to a nearby hospital. Police along with the district administration arranged ambulances and public transport for the locals and also provided first-aid facilities for the injured.