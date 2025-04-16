Ammonia Gas Leakage In Jharkhand's Sindri Hurl Factory Poses Health Hazard

Dhanbad: Ammonia gas leakage from the Sindri HURL factory in Jharkhand is posing a serious health hazard to people in the vicinity. They have complained of breathing difficulty and a burning sensation in their eyes.

Deepak Kumar Deepu of Sindri Chamber of Commerce shared example of his discomfort while he was returning home from the market in the morning. During this time, he started feeling a burning sensation in his eyes and had difficulty in breathing. "I suspected ammonia gas leakage. I contacted my other colleagues living in different areas on phone. The colleagues also admitted to having a burning sensation in the eyes. After which the information of the matter was given to CO and DC," Deepu said.

At the same time, he talked to HURL's GM Manji about the matter and wanted to know the truth. GM Manji said that the HURL factory is closed for the last two days. According to him, the production is completely closed. Maintenance work is going on in the factory. Some ammonia has leaked while repairing the pipe during maintenance.

Deepak Kumar Deepu said that when there was such a possibility, HUL should have informed the common people about it beforehand. The district administration should also have been informed about the matter.

HURL should have shared the information with the district administration so that people would not panic. But instead of doing so, HRL is acting arbitrarily. He said that when ammonia gas leaks, it first settles on the ground.

After that, it rises to six feet. If this happens, it becomes difficult for people to breathe. HURL's HR Vikrant Kumar said in a conversation with ETV Bharat that after the closure, gas remains in the pipe. This gas leaked from the pipe during maintenance.