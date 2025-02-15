ETV Bharat / state

Amitabh Bachchan's Son-In-Law, 7 Others Booked In Abetment To Suicide Case In Uttar Pradesh's Badaun

Amitabh Bachchan's Son-In-Law, 7 Others Booked In Abetment To Suicide Case In Uttar Pradesh's Badaun; In Pic: Victim's father ( ETV Bharat )

Badaun: The Dataganj Police in Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district registered a case against Nikhil Nanda, son-in-law of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and several other officials of a tractor company on charges of fraud and abetment to suicide.

On the basis of the court order, company CMD Nikhil Nanda, UP head of the firm, along with area manager, sales manager, Shahjahanpur dealer and three others were booked by police for allegedly abetting the agency owner Jitendra Singh's suicide.

As per reports, one Gyanendra, a resident of Papad Hamzapur village under Dataganj police station area, filed in his application before the court that his brother Jitendra ran a tractor agency 'Jai Kisan Traders' in Dataganj with his co-partner Lalla Babu of Mohalla Arela. However, when the co-partner was jailed after a family dispute, Jitendra was handling the agency alone.

According to Gyanendra, the company's area manager Ashish Baliyan, sales manager Sumit Raghav, UP head Dinesh Pant, financier collection officer Pankaj Bhaskar, sales manager Amit Pant, sales head Neeraj Mehra, CEO Nikhil Nanda, and Shahjahanpur dealer Shishant Gupta visited the dealership and put pressure on Jitendra to increase the sales. They allegedly threatened to cancel his dealership license and auction his property if the sales didn't increase.

Unable to deal with the mounting pressure, Jitendra often used to share his concerns with his family and friends and discussed about the harassment by the company officials, Gyanendra alleged.