Amitabh Bachchan Signs Survey Report Of 90-km long Sumitranandan Pant Tourism Path Proposed In Uttarakhand

Srinagar: Uttarakhand is known for its beauty and stunning valleys. There are a plethora of places of tourist attractions in the hill state. There are some places in the state, which are not known to the tourists.

To make tourists aware of unknown places, the Center for Mountain Tourism and Hospitality of Garhwal University is surveying the Sumitranandan Pant tourist path and working to develop it as a tourist circuit.

Through it, tourists will also be connected to the life of Sumitranandan Pant. At the same time, people coming to visit Uttarakhand will be able to see several tourist places in the form of a tourism circuit. It will be made by connecting rural tourism, heritage walks, nature walks and Himalayan Darshan.

The entire tourism circuit will be 90 kilometres long. Apart from this, this tourism circuit will be special for literature lovers, writers and those interested in wildlife.

Dr. Sarvesh Uniyal, Project Officer, Tourism Department, Garhwal University, told ETV Bharat that the famous poet Sumitranand Pant's ancestral village was Syunrakot and he was brought up in Kausani. This tourism circuit is being surveyed to attract writers, filmmakers and nature lovers towards Pant's life and these tourist places added Uniyal.

Dr. Uniyal added that this tourism circuit is from Gwaldam of Chamoli to Kausani, Almora. "Sumitranandan Pant's childhood was spent in Kausani, his ancestral village is in Khatimpur near Pathali Bagad in Someshwar Valley. He got his primary education in Almora. That is why these areas are being connected to the tourism circuit," the Project Officer said.

It is understood that the tourism circuit also includes Someshwar Valley and Garud Valley. All these areas are very special for Authors Home, Yoga and Health Tourism.

The survey report of Sumitranandan Pant Tourism Path has been sent to the Uttarakhand Tourism Department. If everything goes well, then soon tourists will be able to travel through this circuit.

A documentary is being prepared about this tourism circuit by the Tourism Department of Garhwal University. Along with this, the survey report has also been prepared. In view of the close friendship between late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Sumitranandan Pant, a report of the survey was sent to megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan praised the report and signed a copy, sources said..