Union Home Minister Amit Shah To Lay Foundation Of Maa Janaki Temple At Bihar's Sitamarhi On Friday

Sitamarhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lay the foundation stone of Maa Janaki Temple at Punora Dham in Sitamarhi on Friday.

The shrine, spread over 67 acres, will be constructed on the lines of Ayodhya's Ram Temple. The Bihar Government has earmarked Rs 882.87 crore for the project. While around 17 acres of land has already been acquired for the temple, the rest 50 acres will be acquired soon.

The design of the Maa Janaki Temple has been prepared on the lines of Ram Temple at Ayodhya by a firm from Noida. The final design of the temple complex was unveiled in June this year. The temple will be 151 feet tall and its complex will comprise a garden, exhibition centre, parking lot and other modern facilities.

Artist's impression of the Maa Janaki Temple at Sitamarhi (ETV Bharat)

Bihar State Religious Trust Council President Prof Ranveer Nandan said the foundation stone of Mata Janaki's temple is vital for Bihar. In view of the foundation laying programme, preparations are being made for organising Kirtan and Dipotsav in all the temples and religious places of the state on Friday. The temple premises will be illuminated with 51 thousand lamps. This apart, recitation of Vedic mantras, sounding of conch shells, drums and pujas will be organized in temples.

The Maa Janaki Temple will be constructed with Makrana marble from Rajasthan. Apart from this, red sandstone from Bansi Paharpur in Rajasthan will be used for the construction.

The foundation of the temple will be laid with the waters of 11 holy rivers- Ganga, Yamuna, Saraswati, Bhagirathi, Alaknanda, Mandakini, Pindar, Dhauliganga, Lakshmana, Kamala and Saryu. Water has been brought from the rivers in 'kalash'.

Nandan said special arrangements have been made for people attending the foundation stone ceremony. LED TVs have been installed in all the temples of Bihar, on which the foundation laying ceremony will be telecasted live.

This apart, saints and Mahatmas, Akhand Saint Samitis, Mahamandaleshwars, narrators and Vedic scholars have been invited from across the country. Nandan said there are 4,000 Maths and temples are under the State Religious Trust Board.



The construction work of Maa Janaki temple will be done under the supervision of the Temple Trust Committee, which will be chaired by the Chief Secretary and the Development Commissioner who will be the Vice-Chairman. The construction of the temple is targeted to be completed within two years.

Apart from the Union Home Minister, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary will attend the foundation laying ceremony.