Amit Shah To Visit Uttarakhand, Interact With CM Dhami, Other BJP Leaders Today

Dehradun: Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a visit to Uttarakhand on Thursday. One of the highlights of his visit will be his trip to Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy in Mussoorie. The administration and security agencies took preparations for his arrival in Uttarakhand. Officials said security has been tightened in Mussoorie.



According to the information, Shah will reach Mussoorie's Polo Ground at 12:30 pm by special plane. Thereafter, he will leave for Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy Mussoorie (LBSNAA) by car. At the academy, Shah will interact with the trainee officers of the Indian Public Service. After this, he will leave for Delhi from Jolly Grant Airport at 4 pm.



The chief secretary has already held a meeting and instructed concerned departments regarding the arrangements of Shah's visit. In this regard, priority has been given to security, traffic management, emergency services and other administrative preparations. Security arrangements around the venue have been tightened.



Giving details on Home Minister Amit Shah's one-day visit to Uttarakhand, BJP state general secretary Aditya Kothari said, “Home Minister Amit Shah will be received by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and some other prominent party leaders. The list of prominent leaders who will be present at the time of welcome and farewell of Home Minister Amit Shah has been prepared by the state leadership.” The Home Minister will interact with party leaders.