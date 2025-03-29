ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah To Embark On Two-Day Bihar Visit On Saturday

Patna: Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Bihar on Saturday on a two-day tour during which he is scheduled to meet leaders of the BJP-led NDA, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and address a couple of public functions.

Details of the visit of Shah, a former BJP president who is widely regarded as the party's principal strategist, were shared on Friday by state unit chief Dilip Jaiswal.

"Amit Shah is likely to reach Patna airport at 7.45 pm. He will drive straight to the state BJP headquarters for an interaction with the party's legislators. It will be followed by a meeting, late in the night, of the core committee that comprises Union ministers from Bihar and other senior leaders," Jaiswal said.