Amit Shah Says Bihar Polls Will Serve As A Campaign To Drive Out Intruders, Asserts The State Will Celebrate Four Diwalis This Year

Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted on Saturday that the forthcoming Bihar Assembly election would serve as a campaign to drive out the ghuspaithiya (foreign intruders or infiltrators).

He promised that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would identify and expel them one by one if it achieves a two-thirds majority in the upcoming polls.

“For Rahul Baba, Lalu and company, this election is about ensuring the victory of their respective parties. It is about making Lalu’s son (Tejashwi Prasad Yadav) the chief minister. On the other hand, for the BJP workers, this election is about driving out infiltrators from Bihar,” Shah said.

“Ensure the NDA’s victory with a two-thirds majority and I promise that the BJP will throw out these intruders one by one from the sacred land of Bihar,” Shah added.

The Union home minister was addressing a meeting of over 5,000 BJP workers from nine districts of the Seemanchal (northeastern Bihar) and adjoining areas at Forbesganj in Araria district.

He had arrived in Bihar on Friday to Bihar to meet party workers and leaders in Patna, Bettiah (West Champaran), Samastipur and Araria. The meetings were aimed at strategising for the upcoming polls and handing over tasks for running a better and intensive campaign. The top brass of the state BJP was present with him during the visit.

Shah furthered the hardline adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of foreign intruders in the country at his two public rallies at Purnea (September 15) and Gaya (August 22). He had previously touched on the subject during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in Delhi.

Talking to the party workers, Shah claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi undertook his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ with the intention to secure voting rights for the intruders, that too when the Election Commission (EC) started cracking its whip on them.