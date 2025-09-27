Amit Shah Says Bihar Polls Will Serve As A Campaign To Drive Out Intruders, Asserts The State Will Celebrate Four Diwalis This Year
He promised that the National Democratic Alliance government would identify and expel them one by one if it achieves a two-thirds majority in the polls.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 27, 2025 at 11:41 PM IST
Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) asserted on Saturday that the forthcoming Bihar Assembly election would serve as a campaign to drive out the ghuspaithiya (foreign intruders or infiltrators).
He promised that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government would identify and expel them one by one if it achieves a two-thirds majority in the upcoming polls.
“For Rahul Baba, Lalu and company, this election is about ensuring the victory of their respective parties. It is about making Lalu’s son (Tejashwi Prasad Yadav) the chief minister. On the other hand, for the BJP workers, this election is about driving out infiltrators from Bihar,” Shah said.
“Ensure the NDA’s victory with a two-thirds majority and I promise that the BJP will throw out these intruders one by one from the sacred land of Bihar,” Shah added.
The Union home minister was addressing a meeting of over 5,000 BJP workers from nine districts of the Seemanchal (northeastern Bihar) and adjoining areas at Forbesganj in Araria district.
He had arrived in Bihar on Friday to Bihar to meet party workers and leaders in Patna, Bettiah (West Champaran), Samastipur and Araria. The meetings were aimed at strategising for the upcoming polls and handing over tasks for running a better and intensive campaign. The top brass of the state BJP was present with him during the visit.
Shah furthered the hardline adopted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of foreign intruders in the country at his two public rallies at Purnea (September 15) and Gaya (August 22). He had previously touched on the subject during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort in Delhi.
Talking to the party workers, Shah claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi undertook his ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ with the intention to secure voting rights for the intruders, that too when the Election Commission (EC) started cracking its whip on them.
The EC had started the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in June this year. It published the draft electoral roll under the exercise on August 1, in which the names of 65 lakh voters were deleted on the pretext of death, migration, missing, and multiple-listings.
However, no foreigner was detected or deleted in the draft rolls, and the deletion led to protests by the Opposition and civil society organisations. They also moved the Supreme Court on the matter. Rahul’s 16-day yatra in Bihar was conducted in this context.
Addressing the BJP workers, the Union Home Minister added that the people of Bihar would celebrate “four Diwalis” this year – each representing an achievement or the fulfilment of a promise.
He pointed out that the first three Diwalis will commemorate the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s launch of the Mukhyamantri Mahila Rojgar Yojana on Friday, providing Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women in the state, and the next-generation GST (Goods and Services Tax) reforms, reducing the price of 350 products.
“The fourth Diwali will be celebrated if the BJP-NDA wins more than 160 seats in the Bihar elections and forms the next government,” Shah added.
He handed over a 50-day task to the party workers to spread awareness about the BJP’s policies and government schemes, and also meet the beneficiaries of the state and central welfare schemes during Diwali.
Also Read
ECI Delegation On Two Day Visit To Bihar From October 4
Battle For Seemanchal: Region Set For Rare Four-Cornered Contest In Upcoming Bihar Elections