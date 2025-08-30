ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Predicts Third BJP Term In Assam, Pitches Himanta Biswa Sarma As 2026 Leader

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said the BJP, under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, will form the government in Assam for the third consecutive time in 2026. Shah made the announcement while addressing a convention of nearly 20,000 elected panchayat representatives of the BJP and its ally, the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), held in Khanapara, Guwahati.

At the rally, Shah was presented with a Hengdang, the traditional sword of the Ahom community, along with the traditional musical instrument Bhortal. He was accorded a warm welcome by the state BJP and its alliance partners. Among the attendees were over 16,000 representatives from the BJP, 1,500 from the AGP, and members from various autonomous councils including Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

Referring to the BJP’s success in the recent panchayat elections, Shah said the Congress party had lost its presence in the state. “After the unprecedented success of the panchayat elections in Assam, the Congress has no existence,” he said. He credited the Narendra Modi government with ushering in what he called an era of peace in the Northeast over the past 11 years, which, according to him, had allowed the NDA to form governments in Assam twice.

Listing the BJP government’s initiatives in Assam, Shah pointed to development projects and investments brought to the state. He said six new bridges had been built over the Brahmaputra and claimed that the ‘Advantage Assam’ initiative had attracted investments worth ₹5.14 lakh crore, of which projects worth ₹1.40 lakh crore had been implemented. He also said that against the BJP’s promise of one lakh government jobs, 1.31 lakh appointments had been made “with complete transparency.”

Highlighting the government’s push for social reforms, Shah praised Sarma’s administration for its crackdown on child marriages, infiltration, and land encroachment. “The Himanta Biswa Sarma government sent those involved in child marriages to jail to stop the system. By stopping child marriage, the government has launched schemes for their education,” he said. He further claimed that 1,19,548 acres of land, including 87 acres of forest land and 26 acres of government land, had been cleared of encroachments. “By freeing the land of the Satras, which were encroached during the Congress era, our government has protected the honour of Shankar Dev and Madhav Dev,” he added.