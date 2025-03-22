Bihar Day: Celebrations Galore As Political Parties Eye Migrants Ahead Of Polls

Patna: March 22 is celebrated as Bihar Day and the state government has planned several programmes to mark the occasion the next two days.

The BJP too has launched a major campaign till March 30 at 70 locations across the state with an eye on the electorate and migrant workers.

Amit Shah's 'Mission Migrant Bihari'

The campaign is being seen as Union Home Minister Amit Shah's strategy to woo the around 3 crore migrant Biharis residing and working outside the state ahead of Assembly elections later this year. As the migrants play a vital role in the elections, the BJP is trying to woo them with the programme called 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat Sneh Milan'. Several senior leaders are slated to attend the programme across the state.

Attempt to woo three crore migrant Biharis

According to data released by the Indian Railways during Chhath Puja last year, around 78 lakh migrants had come to their homeland from other states. On the other hand, according to a data of the Central government, around 2.5 crore people from Bihar are residing and working in other states. The political parties of the state are eyeing the migrants as they form a sizeable chunk of the voters. Since, people from Bihar reside in large numbers in Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana and Assam, the BJP will organise a host of programmes in these states as well.

Sanjeev Chaurasia, a senior leader of BJP said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the NDA government are working for the pride and identity of Biharis. "The Prime Minister plans to connect with migrant Biharis who have played an important role in the development of the states where they live. The workers feel that only the NDA government can develop Bihar".

Prof BN Prasad of AN Sinha Research Institute said he has lived outside Bihar for 33 years yet the Bihari in him remains his biggest strength. "Biharis remain rooted to their soil. Last year, 78 lakh people came to Bihar from other states by rail for Chhath. If the number of people coming by other means are added, then it will be more than one crore," he said. Prof Prasad said an attempt is being made to awaken t he 'Bihariness; in the migrants by political parties ahead of the Assembly election," he said.

Prof Prasad said in the last Assembly elections in 2020, the difference in votes between the Grand Alliance and the NDA was only around 13,000. In such a situation, if one crore migrants return to Bihar to vote, they can make a big difference in outcome of the the elections. However, social equations, caste equations and economic conditions all have an impact on voting, he said.

Bihar is celebrating the 113th year of its establishment. The state was separated from Bengal on March 22, 1912. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had taken the decision to celebrate Bihar Day in 2010. Bihar has around 7.8 crore voters of its total population of around 14 crores. President Draupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers and leaders congratulated the residents of Bihar on the Day.