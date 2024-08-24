Shah Holds Anti-Naxal Review Meet In Raipur, Offers Prayers At Champaran's Vallabhacharya Ashram

Raipur: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is holding a meeting on anti-Naxal operations in Raipur during his three-day visit to Chhattisgarh. He arrived in Raipur last night and offered prayers at Vallabhacharya Ashram in Champaran this morning.
This year, the Inter-State Coordination Committee Meeting of the Naxal-affected states is being held in Raipur. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma are present at the meeting.
This apart, Chief Secretaries and Director Generals of Police of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra as well as senior officials of the Central and state governments are attending the meeting.
Of the total 38 Naxal-affected districts across the country, the highest number of 15 such districts are in Chhattisgarh. These include Bijapur, Bastar, Dantewada, Dhamtari, Gariabandh, Kanker, Kondagaon, Mahasamund, Narayanpur, Rajnandgaon, Mohla-Manpur-Ambagadh Chowki, Khairagarh Chhui Mine Gandai, Sukma, Kabirdham and Mungeli.
During his state tour before the Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections, Shah had promised people of the state to end Naxalism after formation of the new government.
Shah arrived at Raipur last night. This morning, he visited Champaran, the birthplace of Mahaprabhu Vallabhacharya and offered prayers at Vallabhacharya Ashram. He was accompanied by CM, Deputy CM and MP Brijmohan Agarwal.
Champaran, a small village in Chhattisgarh, was earlier known as Champajhar. It became famous as it is the birthplace of Saint Vallabhacharya, reformer and founder of the Vallabh sect. A temple has been built here in his honour.
The temple of Champakeshwar Mahadev in Champaranya is also a major centre of attraction for devotees and is now considered as a Vaishnav pilgrimage site. The temple complex is also known as Sudamapuri and a large number of pilgrims, especially Gujaratis, reach here during Sawan.
Every year during January and February, a fair is organised here, 10 km away from Rajim, and Vaishnavs from across the country gather here.
On August 25, Shah is set to inaugurate the NCB branch office after which, he will review the Narcotics Department operations and then hold a review meeting with the Chhattisgarh government. Later in the afternoon, Shah will leave for Delhi from Raipur Airport.
