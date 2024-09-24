Maharashtra: Amit Shah To Review Poll Preparedness In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): With the assembly elections ahead, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a host of meetings in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar today. After which, Shah is likely to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis at a hotel here.

A meeting of BJP office-bearers has also been organised at MGM Rukmini auditorium in connection with the elections. All eyes are set on these meetings and speculations are on as to what major political decisions or seat-sharing issues are to be discussed here.

The duration of the meeting with the party leaders will be around two hours and the 46 constituencies of Marathwada region will be reviewed on the occasion. Fadnavis, BJP state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule will be present at the party meeting along with nearly 900 BJP functionaries.

Also, Shah is scheduled to hold a few private meetings. BJP state leaders have informed that Shah will attend a programme in Nagpur before the BJP meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He will visit the Ghrishneshwar temple in Verul and leave for Nashik on the morning of September 25.

Meanwhile, Shinde will arrive in the city at 8:30 pm to attend Shah's meeting and will fly back to Mumbai two hours later. Ajit Pawar will attend a meeting of his party before meeting Shah in the hotel.

Shah's visit is significant in the wake of the electoral debacle of the Mahayuti alliance in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. Source said BJP is targeting to win maximum seats in the Marathawada region, which was once a stronghold of undivided Shiv Sena.