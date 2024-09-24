ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Amit Shah To Review Poll Preparedness In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Nagpur and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar today. He will hold meetings with BJP functionaries and is also likely to meet CM and two deputy CMs. Shah will leave for Nashik tomorrow.

Amit Shah To Review Poll Preparedness In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ANI Photo)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): With the assembly elections ahead, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a host of meetings in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar today. After which, Shah is likely to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis at a hotel here.

A meeting of BJP office-bearers has also been organised at MGM Rukmini auditorium in connection with the elections. All eyes are set on these meetings and speculations are on as to what major political decisions or seat-sharing issues are to be discussed here.

The duration of the meeting with the party leaders will be around two hours and the 46 constituencies of Marathwada region will be reviewed on the occasion. Fadnavis, BJP state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule will be present at the party meeting along with nearly 900 BJP functionaries.

Also, Shah is scheduled to hold a few private meetings. BJP state leaders have informed that Shah will attend a programme in Nagpur before the BJP meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He will visit the Ghrishneshwar temple in Verul and leave for Nashik on the morning of September 25.

Meanwhile, Shinde will arrive in the city at 8:30 pm to attend Shah's meeting and will fly back to Mumbai two hours later. Ajit Pawar will attend a meeting of his party before meeting Shah in the hotel.

Shah's visit is significant in the wake of the electoral debacle of the Mahayuti alliance in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. Source said BJP is targeting to win maximum seats in the Marathawada region, which was once a stronghold of undivided Shiv Sena.

Read more

  1. Congress 'Anti-Dalit' Party, It 'Insulted' Kumari Selja: Amit Shah In Haryana Rally
  2. No Stone Pelter, Terrorist Will Be Released In Jammu And Kashmir: Amit Shah

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra): With the assembly elections ahead, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair a host of meetings in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar today. After which, Shah is likely to meet Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis at a hotel here.

A meeting of BJP office-bearers has also been organised at MGM Rukmini auditorium in connection with the elections. All eyes are set on these meetings and speculations are on as to what major political decisions or seat-sharing issues are to be discussed here.

The duration of the meeting with the party leaders will be around two hours and the 46 constituencies of Marathwada region will be reviewed on the occasion. Fadnavis, BJP state in-charge Bhupendra Yadav and state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule will be present at the party meeting along with nearly 900 BJP functionaries.

Also, Shah is scheduled to hold a few private meetings. BJP state leaders have informed that Shah will attend a programme in Nagpur before the BJP meeting at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. He will visit the Ghrishneshwar temple in Verul and leave for Nashik on the morning of September 25.

Meanwhile, Shinde will arrive in the city at 8:30 pm to attend Shah's meeting and will fly back to Mumbai two hours later. Ajit Pawar will attend a meeting of his party before meeting Shah in the hotel.

Shah's visit is significant in the wake of the electoral debacle of the Mahayuti alliance in the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year. Source said BJP is targeting to win maximum seats in the Marathawada region, which was once a stronghold of undivided Shiv Sena.

Read more

  1. Congress 'Anti-Dalit' Party, It 'Insulted' Kumari Selja: Amit Shah In Haryana Rally
  2. No Stone Pelter, Terrorist Will Be Released In Jammu And Kashmir: Amit Shah

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMIT SHAHASSEMBLY ELECTIONSSHAH IN CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGARAMIT SHAH MAHARASHTRA VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.