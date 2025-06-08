Amit Shah Is Equivalent To Sardar Patel, Says TN BJP President

Madurai: Tamil Nadu BJP state president Nainar Nagendran on Sunday showered praise on Union Home Minister Amit Shah by equating him Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the iron man of India.

Nagendran was speaking at a meeting where Shah addressed BJP functionaries in the Othakadai area of Madurai. Nagendran said Shah will carry out a silent operation in Tamil Nadu to weed out the ruling DMK from power.

On Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's MK Stalin's criticism of Shah, Nagendran said the Union Home Minister is the one who brought BJP back to power in Haryana and Maharashtra. "Shah removed Arvind Kejriwal from Delhi and brought BJP to power in the national capital. DMK gets scared just with his mention," he said.

Nagendran said when former Prime Minister Late Indira Gandhi had come to Madurai, stones were thrown at her and she bled from her head. "They (the DMK) criticized her. They are now in alliance with Congress," he said. Nagendran said people cannot live with lies and deception. "Is the Chief Minister who is in charge of the Tamil Nadu Police administering it properly? It is time for Amit Shah to rise," he said.

Nagendran told his party's workers to not question the alliance formed by BJP with AIADMK . "BJP is not an ordinary party. Similarly, AIADMK was created by MGR, the legend. Under the leadership of AIADMK General Secretary EPS, the BJP government will perform well in Tamil Nadu in upcoming elections," he said.