Amit Shah Inaugurates 150-Bed Vishwesha Theertha Memorial Hospital In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 150-bed Sri Vishwesha Theertha Memorial Hospital in Marathahalli on Friday. The hospital, built by Sri Krishna Seva Trust at a cost of Rs 60 crore, aims to provide affordable healthcare, with 60 percent of its beds reserved for underprivileged patients.

Speaking at the event, Shah highlighted the significance of service in spiritual traditions. "The path to attaining God through service has been upheld for years. The Vaishnav community has carried forward this tradition by serving humanity. I am happy that this hospital, located in Bengaluru, will provide free medical treatment to those in need," he said.

The hospital, spread over two acres, is equipped with modern medical facilities, including CT scans, MRI scans, ultrasound, dialysis, and other essential services. In addition to general healthcare, the facility houses specialised centers such as Sri Krishna Medical Centre, Sri Krishna Netralaya, Sri Krishna Dantalaya, and Sri Vishwa Prasanna Teeratha Memorial Clinic.

Shah also acknowledged the contributions of Sri Krishna Seva Trust in supporting healthcare and social welfare initiatives. "The trust has always worked for the upliftment of the poor and deprived. I am confident that it will continue its service for many more years," he added.

Among the attendees included Udupi Sri Pejawara Matha seer Sri Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji. Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, former minister Aravind Limbavali, BJP state president BY Vijayendra, and hospital trust president K Jairaj.

With its commitment to provide quality healthcare, the Vishwesha Theertha Memorial Hospital is expected to play a crucial role in addressing medical needs, particularly for economically weaker sections in the region.