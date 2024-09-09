ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Meets BJP Leaders In Maharashtra; Seat-Sharing Talks With Allies On Cards Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s local leadership in Mumbai on Sunday, the first day of his two-day visit to Maharashtra.

The meeting held late at night, was aimed at reviewing the BJP's preparedness ahead of the assembly election in the western state. It was attended by BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and the party's Mumbai in charge Ashish Shelar among others.

Shah Likely To Meet Mahayuti Allies

Shah is also expected to hold talks with the Mahayuti allies, including Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar. Shah would also seek to settle complications in seat-sharing within the ruling alliance of Mahayuti and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Notably, Maharashtra is going to polls for its 288-member assembly in November. The BJP is expected to contest on at least 150 seats. This comes after the recent results of the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra brought some disappointment for the BJP.