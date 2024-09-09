ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Meets BJP Leaders In Maharashtra; Seat-Sharing Talks With Allies On Cards Ahead Of Assembly Elections

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 17 hours ago

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, amid the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. The visit aims to address any disagreements within the ruling Mahayuti-NDA alliance. He is likely to meet with the alliance's top leaders to finalize seat-sharing ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (ETV Bharat)

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s local leadership in Mumbai on Sunday, the first day of his two-day visit to Maharashtra.

The meeting held late at night, was aimed at reviewing the BJP's preparedness ahead of the assembly election in the western state. It was attended by BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and the party's Mumbai in charge Ashish Shelar among others.

Shah Likely To Meet Mahayuti Allies

Shah is also expected to hold talks with the Mahayuti allies, including Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar. Shah would also seek to settle complications in seat-sharing within the ruling alliance of Mahayuti and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Notably, Maharashtra is going to polls for its 288-member assembly in November. The BJP is expected to contest on at least 150 seats. This comes after the recent results of the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra brought some disappointment for the BJP.

Ganesh Darshan At CM Shinde

On Monday, Shah is expected to visit the homes of Shinde, Fadnavis and Shelar for Ganesh darshan. The Mumbai-born leader always visits the city during Ganeshotsav and seeks the blessings of Lord Ganesh. Shah will also visit Lalbaugcha Raja during the day.

Shah Reviewed Badlapur, Malvan Cases

Meanwhile, the Home Minister also reviewed the situation in the state regarding the case of sexual abuse of minor girls in Badlapur. He also took stock of the restoration work of the collapsed statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly apologized over the incident. The collapse of the 35-foot statue, unveiled by PM Modi just eight months ago, came as an embarrassment to the ruling Mahayuti government.

Read More

  1. Parsis Made Silent but Immense Contribution to India's Development: Amit Shah
  2. NC-Congress Alliance Wants To Bring Back Jammu And Kashmir's Autonomy, But It Won't Be Restored: Amit Shah In Jammu

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s local leadership in Mumbai on Sunday, the first day of his two-day visit to Maharashtra.

The meeting held late at night, was aimed at reviewing the BJP's preparedness ahead of the assembly election in the western state. It was attended by BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule and the party's Mumbai in charge Ashish Shelar among others.

Shah Likely To Meet Mahayuti Allies

Shah is also expected to hold talks with the Mahayuti allies, including Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, and Deputy Chief Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Ajit Pawar. Shah would also seek to settle complications in seat-sharing within the ruling alliance of Mahayuti and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Notably, Maharashtra is going to polls for its 288-member assembly in November. The BJP is expected to contest on at least 150 seats. This comes after the recent results of the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra brought some disappointment for the BJP.

Ganesh Darshan At CM Shinde

On Monday, Shah is expected to visit the homes of Shinde, Fadnavis and Shelar for Ganesh darshan. The Mumbai-born leader always visits the city during Ganeshotsav and seeks the blessings of Lord Ganesh. Shah will also visit Lalbaugcha Raja during the day.

Shah Reviewed Badlapur, Malvan Cases

Meanwhile, the Home Minister also reviewed the situation in the state regarding the case of sexual abuse of minor girls in Badlapur. He also took stock of the restoration work of the collapsed statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan. Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly apologized over the incident. The collapse of the 35-foot statue, unveiled by PM Modi just eight months ago, came as an embarrassment to the ruling Mahayuti government.

Read More

  1. Parsis Made Silent but Immense Contribution to India's Development: Amit Shah
  2. NC-Congress Alliance Wants To Bring Back Jammu And Kashmir's Autonomy, But It Won't Be Restored: Amit Shah In Jammu

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AMIT SHAHMAHARASHTRAEKNATH SHINDEAMIT SHAH IN MAHARASHTRA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Average Household Spending on Food Less Than Half for 1st Time in Modern India

The Glacial Lake Outbursts: An Emerging Risk In The Himalayas

Explained: What Is Project Strawberry And Why Is It Being Called The Most Powerful AI Model

Blind Teaseller Kapil Parmar Wins India's First Medal In Judo At Paralympics

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.