ETV Bharat / state

Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Kolkata To Inaugurate New Passenger Terminal In Petrapole

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was welcomed by BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar as he arrived in West Bengal late Saturday night for the inauguration of the saffron party's 'Sadasyata Abhiyan' in the Eastern state.

Shah, today, will inaugurate a passenger terminal building and Maitri Dwar at Petrapole land port, a trade getaway facilitating the movement of passengers and goods between India and Bangladesh.

Earlier, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul had announced that Shah would be inaugurating the party's membership drive in West Bengal which has been going on across the country on Sunday.

"Tomorrow (October 27), we will have a formal inauguration of the party's membership drive which has been going on across the country, for which Amit Shah is coming to Kolkata," Paul had said in a press briefing.

The terminal has a VIP lounge, a duty-free shop, basic medical facilities, a baby feeding room, food stalls, beverage outlets, and sweet shops. "With a capacity to handle 25,000 passengers daily, the terminal houses immigration, customs, and security services under one roof," Kamlesh Saini, manager of the Petrapole land port, said.

Features Of The Terminal: Spanning 59,800 square metres and featuring automated entry and exit systems through flap barriers, the terminal is an eye-catcher for all tourists and residents.