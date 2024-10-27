Union Home Minister Amit Shah In Kolkata To Inaugurate New Passenger Terminal In Petrapole

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah was welcomed by BJP leaders Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar as he arrived in West Bengal late Saturday night for the inauguration of the saffron party's 'Sadasyata Abhiyan' in the Eastern state.
Shah, today, will inaugurate a passenger terminal building and Maitri Dwar at Petrapole land port, a trade getaway facilitating the movement of passengers and goods between India and Bangladesh.
Earlier, BJP leader Agnimitra Paul had announced that Shah would be inaugurating the party's membership drive in West Bengal which has been going on across the country on Sunday.
"Tomorrow (October 27), we will have a formal inauguration of the party's membership drive which has been going on across the country, for which Amit Shah is coming to Kolkata," Paul had said in a press briefing.
The terminal has a VIP lounge, a duty-free shop, basic medical facilities, a baby feeding room, food stalls, beverage outlets, and sweet shops. "With a capacity to handle 25,000 passengers daily, the terminal houses immigration, customs, and security services under one roof," Kamlesh Saini, manager of the Petrapole land port, said.
Features Of The Terminal: Spanning 59,800 square metres and featuring automated entry and exit systems through flap barriers, the terminal is an eye-catcher for all tourists and residents.
The Maitri Dwar's foundation stone was laid by Shah in May 2023. It is a joint cargo gate at the zero line, which is equipped with ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition), boom barriers, facial recognition cameras and access-controlled entry and exit points.
BJP Leaders Slam Mamata-Led Government: BJP leader Agnimitra Paul launched a scathing attack on Mamata Banerjee and her government in West Bengal over the mismanagement and casualties in Cyclone Dana.
"Four people in West Bengal lost their lives in Cyclone Dana. Odisha saw zero casualties in the cyclone even when it was centred in the state. Mamata Banerjee promised everyone that she would transform the state and make it London, but she managed to make it like Venice," Paul said.
Joining the bandwagon, Rahul Sinha also slammed the Mamata government alleging that TMC never wants relief money to reach the people.
"Mamata Banerjee is trying her best to incite riots in West Bengal. What can be more unfortunate than this? TMC government prays to god for more such natural disasters so that they can claim money from the centre in the name of disaster relief, but that money never reaches the common man," he said.
In response to the daily cross-border traffic movement at Land Port Petrapole, which sees approximately 600-700 trucks per day, LPAI established a new common second cargo gate named Maitri Dwar along the India-Bangladesh border.
