ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Asks CMs To Communicate With Him In Their Own Language

Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended his 'Hindi Diwas' greetings saying, Hindi has no competition with other languages. He also urged all Chief Ministers and state government officials to communicate to him in their own language and said that the Union Home Ministry will respond in the same language.

Informing about the 'Saarthi' App, Shah said this is a translator that makes easy translations from Hindi to other Indian languages. "I would like to tell all governments and CMs to write to me in your own language and the Union Home Ministry will respond to you in your language. We have this system in place. Be it Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi or Marathi, 'Saarthi' can translate it. It will translate my response in Hindi into their language," Shah said while addressing the Fifth Rajbhasha Sammelan in Gandhinagar.

He further said that Hindi is a friend of all languages and there is no conflict between Hindi and other languages. Hindi is not a competition to other Indian languages, he said.

Applauding Gujarat for its efforts to promote Hindi along with Gujarati, Shah said the state has become an excellent example of development of both languages through co-existence. "Gujarat is not a Hindi-speaking state. Its state language is Gujarati but since the beginning, Dayananda Saraswati, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, KM Munshi and several other intellectuals accepted Hindi and promoted it. Thus, Gujarat became an example of development of both Hindi and Gujarati through co-existence," he added.