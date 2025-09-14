Amit Shah Asks CMs To Communicate With Him In Their Own Language
Amit Shah, who arrived in Gujarat on a daylong visit on Sunday, is attending a host of programmes in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.
Published : September 14, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST
Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday extended his 'Hindi Diwas' greetings saying, Hindi has no competition with other languages. He also urged all Chief Ministers and state government officials to communicate to him in their own language and said that the Union Home Ministry will respond in the same language.
Informing about the 'Saarthi' App, Shah said this is a translator that makes easy translations from Hindi to other Indian languages. "I would like to tell all governments and CMs to write to me in your own language and the Union Home Ministry will respond to you in your language. We have this system in place. Be it Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Punjabi or Marathi, 'Saarthi' can translate it. It will translate my response in Hindi into their language," Shah said while addressing the Fifth Rajbhasha Sammelan in Gandhinagar.
He further said that Hindi is a friend of all languages and there is no conflict between Hindi and other languages. Hindi is not a competition to other Indian languages, he said.
Applauding Gujarat for its efforts to promote Hindi along with Gujarati, Shah said the state has become an excellent example of development of both languages through co-existence. "Gujarat is not a Hindi-speaking state. Its state language is Gujarati but since the beginning, Dayananda Saraswati, Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, KM Munshi and several other intellectuals accepted Hindi and promoted it. Thus, Gujarat became an example of development of both Hindi and Gujarati through co-existence," he added.
According to Shah, Hindi should not be restricted to just a spoken language or just the administration. Hindi should be the language of science, technology, the judiciary, as well as the police, he said. "When all of these are done in Indian languages, the direct connect with people increases on its own," Shah added.
The Union Minister further urged parents to encourage their wards to speak and learn their own language. "Knowing one's native language well is important for not only the country's future but for the child's overall development. I appeal to parents...time has come for the child to learn his/her own language," he said.
Earlier taking to his X handle, Shah posted "Hindi, serving as a bridge among the country's languages and dialects, is promoting national unity and is becoming the language of technology, science, and research. From the freedom struggle to the difficult days of the Emergency, Hindi has played a crucial role in binding the citizens of the country together. Hindi will continue to play an important role in building a 'developed' and linguistically 'self-reliant' India by taking all languages along".
Shah, who is on a daylong visit to Gujarat will attend a host of programmes in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad today.
After attending the Fifth Rajbhasha Sammelan in Gandhinagar, the Union Minister will attend a programme at Sardar Dham Girls' Hostel in Ahmedabad and interact with all the trustees and entrepreneurs. He will then inaugurate the international sports complex in Naranpura of Ahmedabad, which has been set up at a cost of Rs 824 crore.
Later in the afternoon, a review meeting will be held at the circuit house in Shahibaug in Ahmedabad to discuss issues including sewage and other problems of Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and other municipalities of his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.
