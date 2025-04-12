'Inspiration To World,' Amit Shah Honours Chhatrapati Shivaji On Death Anniversary

Raigad: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Raigad Fort to pay respects on the death anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with MP Udayanraje Bhosale, Minister Shivendraraje Bhosale, and Minister Bharat Gogavale also accompanied him.

The minister arrived at the base of Raigad Fort around 11 AM. After offering prayers at the entrance, he climbed to the fort where he paid homage to Shivaji Maharaj. Thousands of devotees gathered at the fort for this occasion.

During his address, Shah expressed his deep admiration for Shivaji Maharaj and his mother. "I bow to Rajmata Jijau, who not only gave birth to Shivaji but also instilled in him the vision of self-rule," Shah said. "Standing at the place where the golden throne once stood, I saluted Shivaji Maharaj. The feelings I experienced are beyond words," he added.

Amit Shah said that Shivaji Maharaj dedicated his life to establishing self-rule and protecting his faith, successfully challenging the Adilshahi and Nizamshahi powers that once controlled Maharashtra. "In those times, even speaking about self-rule was considered a crime, yet Shivaji took a pledge to establish it and spread the saffron flag. I have studied many heroic figures, but have never found such courage in solitude. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj remains an inspiration for the country and the world," Shah remarked.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde noted that both Shivaji's coronation and final day occurred at Raigad. "Maharaj lived only until 50. Had he lived another 20 to 30 years, the entire history would have been different," Shinde said, adding that Shivaji's vision of self-rule continues to inspire.