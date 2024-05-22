BJP Will Cross 30 Plus Seats in West Bengal, TMC-Led Government Will Collapse: Amit Shah

Kanthi (West Bengal): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday exuded confidence and said that BJP has already crossed 310 seats after the first five phases of the Lok Sabha Election 2024 and is confident about winning 30 seats in West Bengal while addressing a public meeting here ahead of the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha polls due on May 25.

"Five rounds of voting have been done and we have already crossed 310 seats. Mamata Didi's INDIA Bloc has collapsed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get 30 seats in Bengal as well and crumble Mamata Didi's government," Shah said.



Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of carrying out 'vote-bank' politics, he said that the TMC has turned Bengal into a safe haven for infiltrators. "Due to infiltration, the demography of the state is changing, which is impacting not only Bengal but the entire country. Mamata Banerjee is committing a sin by allowing infiltrators to change the demography of Bengal. She is compromising national security for the sake of vote-bank politics," Shah alleged.

Shah also took a swipe at Banerjee's recent comments that a few monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha were acting on the instructions of the BJP. "Mamata Banerjee is attacking the Bharat Sevasharam Sangha, but she is not aware that had the Sangha not been there, Bengal would have been a part of Bangladesh. She is mounting attacks on monks just to appease her vote bank," the home minister added.

Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal are being conducted in all seven phases. To date, polling in five phases has been completed, and the remaining two will be held on May 25 and June 1. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.

Banerjee, one of the pillars of INDIA bloc in Delhi, has in the past often claimed that Narendra Modi will not return to power for the third time.