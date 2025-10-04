ETV Bharat / state

Amit Shah Attends Muria Darbar In Bastar; Urges Naxalites To Surrender

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on the development of tribal, dalit and backward communities and appealed to the youth to shun Naxalism.

A file photo of Amit Shah. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 4, 2025 at 3:16 PM IST

2 Min Read
Bastar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, took part in 'Muria Darbar' — a traditional event held as part of the famous Bastar Dussehra festival — on Saturday and interacted with priests and tribal community leaders.

"It is a matter of pride for me that I have been invited to attend Muria Darbar. I assure you that every village will have 24-hour electricity and schools by 2031. PSC and CSC centres will be opened, where every person can avail of services like the ration card and Aadhaar card. Bank accounts will be opened for all, in which Mahatari Vandan's money will be deposited," he said.

Calling upon the Naxalites to lay down their arms and join the mainstream, he said whoever surrenders will get Rs 50,000 along with other facilities under the Naxalite surrender policy of the state government. "Common people and policemen have been killed in encounters with Naxalites. Even Maoists who are also getting killed are the people of the locality. Rs 1 crore worth of development work will be done for each village after the menace of Naxalism is eradicated," he said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on the development of tribal, Dalit and backward communities. "He has appealed to the villagers to convince the young people of Bastar to become doctors, engineers and officials, and to shun the path of Naxalism. Hospitals, schools are opening, and mobile towers are being installed in Naxalism-affected areas," he added.

Earlier, he offered prayers at the famous Maa Danteshwari temple in Jagdalpur town, the administrative headquarters of Bastar, an erstwhile stronghold of Naxals. Shah was joined by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, state BJP chief Kiran Singh Deo, and several state ministers during the visit.

Shah has frequently underlined the government's resolve to eradicate Naxalism, largely concentrated in the state's Bastar region, by March 2026.

Notably, anti-Naxalite operations intensified in Chhattisgarh after the BJP came to power in 2023. Security forces have gunned down over 450 Naxals in multiple encounters since last January, mostly centred in the Bastar region.

