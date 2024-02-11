Amit Shah Arrives At Mysuru To Attend Satur Jatra Mahotsav

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 8 hours ago

Strict security measures have been taken in Mysuru for Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to attend the Nanjangudu Taluk Sattur Jatra Mahotsava.

Mysuru (Karnataka): Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at the Mysuru airport around 2.40 am on February 11. He was warmly welcomed by the district administration.

District Collector Dr. Rajendra welcomed him on behalf of the district administration. Bharatiya Janata Party State President B.Y. Vijayendra, MP Pratap Singh, MLA Srivatsa, former MLA Nagendra, Harsh Vardhan, City Police Commissioner Ramesh, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and many other political leaders were present.

A tight police presence has been made in Mysuru in the wake of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's arrival to participate in the Nanjangudu taluk Sattur Jatra Mahotsava. Special security has been provided at Chamundi Hill, including the hotel where Amit Shah is staying and the passageway.

This morning the Home Minister landed at Mandakalli Airport by a special flight and reached the Radisson Blu Hotel on MG Road. Vehicular traffic has been restricted from 10 am to 11.30 am to Chamundi Hill on Sunday morning. City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh has informed that after the departure of the Union Minister, vehicular traffic will be allowed.

The Home Minister, who will return to Mysuru after the Sattur Jatra festival, will hold a meeting with important BJP leaders.

Personnel of the bomb disposal squad along with the dog squad conducted a check in the surrounding areas including the hotel premises.

SPG personnel have already inspected the spot and senior police officials have camped in the city. They have taken care not to lapse in security.

