UP Govt Employee Resigns Over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Statement On Dr BR Ambedkar

Rakesh Kumar Sharma, a clerk at the Jal Kal Department said Shah's statement on Dr Ambedkar shook his conscience

Amid statements and counter-statements by BJP and Opposition parties over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Dr BR Ambedkar, an employee of Uttar Pradesh's Jal Kal Department has resigned over the issue.
Rakesh Kumar Sharma's resignation and the office of the Jal Kal Department in Agra (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Agra: Amid statements and counter-statements by BJP and Opposition parties over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement on Dr BR Ambedkar, an employee of Uttar Pradesh's Jal Kal Department has resigned over the issue.

Holding Shah responsible for his resignation, Rakesh Kumar Sharma, a clerk posted at zone 3 in Tajganj ward of Agra, said the Union Home Minister's statement shook his conscience. "I do not want to work anymore and have quit," he said.

Contents of the resignation letter

Sharma, who sent his resignation letter to the General Manager of the Jal Kal Department SK Rajput on December 20 said he has been in service for the last 38 years and there is still some time left for his retirement. He said a person should not be judged by his/her caste or religion. Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was honoured with Bharat Ratna and using indecent language for him is an insult to a national hero of the country, Sharma said. He said if the nation's Home Minister speaks inappropriately about a national hero, then it will set a bad precedence. Rajput said he received Sharma's resignation through WhatsApp. He said he will talk to Sharma on the matter.

While Opposition parties have been criticising Shah over his statement, Bahujan Samaj Party will stage a protest over it on December 24. Earlier, Shah hit back at the Congress over the grand old party's demand for his sacking over his comments on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar in the Rajya Sabha.

Addressing a press conference in the national capital alongside senior BJP leaders and Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, JP Nadda, and Ashwini Vaishnav, Shah accused the Congress of distorting facts in the parliament. "Since yesterday, the way congress has distorted facts is condemnable in the strongest terms. I condemn it," Shah had said.

AMBEDKAR COMMENT CONTROVERSYAMIT SHAH AMBEDKAR COMMENTAGRA WATER WORKERS RESIGNAMIT SHAH

