ETV Bharat / state

Amin Patel Appointed As Congress's Deputy Leader In Maharashtra Assembly

Amin Patel, a senior leader of the Mumbai Congress, is a four-time MLA from the Mumbadevi constituency.

FILE - Congress MLA Amin Patel
FILE - Congress MLA Amin Patel (ANI)
author img

By PTI

Published : Mar 1, 2025, 12:56 PM IST

Mumbai: The Congress has appointed four-time MLA Amin Patel as the party's deputy leader in the Maharashtra legislative assembly and Amit Deshmukh as its chief whip.

The party, in a statement, said Vishwanath Kadam has been appointed as the secretary of the party's assembly group, while Shirish Naik and Sanjay Meshram will be whips. Patel, a senior leader of the Mumbai Congress, is a four-time MLA from the Mumbadevi constituency.

The Congress is down to 16 legislators, its worst-ever tally in the state legislative assembly. The party has appointed Satej Patil as the group leader in the state legislative council and has made Abhijit Vanjari the chief whip and Rajesh Rathod as the whip.

The party has eight MLCs. Congress has already named Vijay Wadettiwar as the legislative party leader. The three-week budget session of the Maharashtra assembly begins on March 3.

Mumbai: The Congress has appointed four-time MLA Amin Patel as the party's deputy leader in the Maharashtra legislative assembly and Amit Deshmukh as its chief whip.

The party, in a statement, said Vishwanath Kadam has been appointed as the secretary of the party's assembly group, while Shirish Naik and Sanjay Meshram will be whips. Patel, a senior leader of the Mumbai Congress, is a four-time MLA from the Mumbadevi constituency.

The Congress is down to 16 legislators, its worst-ever tally in the state legislative assembly. The party has appointed Satej Patil as the group leader in the state legislative council and has made Abhijit Vanjari the chief whip and Rajesh Rathod as the whip.

The party has eight MLCs. Congress has already named Vijay Wadettiwar as the legislative party leader. The three-week budget session of the Maharashtra assembly begins on March 3.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRA ASSEMBLYAMIN PATELCONGRESS DEPUTY LEADER

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.