ETV Bharat / state

Amid Wildlife Week Celebrations, A Tiger Is Killed And Cut Into Three Pieces In Karnataka

Chamarajanagar: Amid Wildlife Week celebrations, a tiger was killed and cut into three pieces with an axe and then buried at a village in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, officials said. Wildlife officials believe it to be a case of revenge killing.

The shocking incident has been reported from Pachedoddy village of Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district. According to officials, a team of forest department personnel were patrolling in the Hanur zone of the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary when they stumbled on half of the tiger's body buried in the soil. Subsequent search by the team revealed remaining parts including the tiger's claws, teeth and four legs nearby. It is estimated that the tiger was a male and could be 12 years old.

Revenge Killing?

It is suspected that the locals might have killed the tiger to avenge attacks on the local population and livestock. As per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) rules, Bandipur veterinarian Dr. Wasim Mirza, Hanur veterinary officer Siddharaju and NGO members conducted a post-mortem examination and sent the tiger's organs to the forensic science laboratory. Wildlife Sanctuary DCF Bhaskar said that the clues about the tiger's killers have already been revealed and efforts will be made to arrest them.