Amid Wildlife Week Celebrations, A Tiger Is Killed And Cut Into Three Pieces In Karnataka
The male tiger, believed to be 12 years old, was found by a team of forest department personnel during a routine patrol at Pachedoddy village.
Published : October 4, 2025 at 7:27 PM IST
Chamarajanagar: Amid Wildlife Week celebrations, a tiger was killed and cut into three pieces with an axe and then buried at a village in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar, officials said. Wildlife officials believe it to be a case of revenge killing.
The shocking incident has been reported from Pachedoddy village of Hanur taluk of Chamarajanagar district. According to officials, a team of forest department personnel were patrolling in the Hanur zone of the Male Mahadeshwara Wildlife Sanctuary when they stumbled on half of the tiger's body buried in the soil. Subsequent search by the team revealed remaining parts including the tiger's claws, teeth and four legs nearby. It is estimated that the tiger was a male and could be 12 years old.
Revenge Killing?
It is suspected that the locals might have killed the tiger to avenge attacks on the local population and livestock. As per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) rules, Bandipur veterinarian Dr. Wasim Mirza, Hanur veterinary officer Siddharaju and NGO members conducted a post-mortem examination and sent the tiger's organs to the forensic science laboratory. Wildlife Sanctuary DCF Bhaskar said that the clues about the tiger's killers have already been revealed and efforts will be made to arrest them.
Eight Tigers Killed In 4 Months
The tiger's horrific killing raises alarm bells with regard to wildlife conservation and is the eighth killing in the last four months. According to officials, five tigers were killed by spraying insecticide on a cow that was hunted by a tiger near the Mahadeshwar temple in the Hoogyam Wildlife Zone of the Male Mahadeshwar Wildlife Division. Two cubs died in the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary on August 12.
The killing of the big cat comes in the middle of Wildlife Week being celebrated from October 2 to 8 to spread awareness about conserving wildlife and its importance in maintaining ecological balance.
Read More: