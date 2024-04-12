Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing water crisis in Karnataka capital Bengaluru, the city dwellers are now faced with the shortage of banana leaves with many hotels and public places switching to banana leaves instead of steel plates. The demand for the banana leaves has led to a sharp rise in their prices.

The price of a banana leaf which was available at as low as Rs 3 has now reached Rs 13 as per local sources.

Amid Water Crisis in Bengaluru, Banana Leaves Turn Dearer Due to High Demand

Due to the shortage of water in the city, the price of water tankers has skyrocketed. As an alternative to using water, people have turned to disposable plates and cups. Meanwhile, the demand for banana leaves in the city is increasing day by day as the traditional food style of using banana leaves as makeshift plates is being used for meals nowadays. Besides, the drop in supply is a cause for concern.

There is a huge demand for banana leaves in Malleswaram, KR market and Chamarajpet markets of the city where the restaurateurs and low profile dhabas and food outlets have switched to banana leaves. An official said that sales of banana leaves and disposable plates have increased by over 40% in the ongoing water crisis in Bengaluru.

Banana leaves are being brought from different taluks of the state and neighboring states with the leaves being mainly supplied from Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Tamil Nadu, Indupur and Kadapa. Traders said that the supply is not enough to meet the current demand.

“An average banana leaf was sold at Rs 3, Rs 6, and a large leaf at Rs 8 to 10. The price was fixed on the size of the leaves. But, since last month we have been selling one leaf from 9 to 13 rupees,” Sunil, a leaf dealer in Malleshwaram said.