Amid Waqf Bill Row, Jammu Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Calls Key Meeting Of Ruling Alliance MLAs

Srinagar: Amid rising political tensions around the passing of the controversial Waqf Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will chair a crucial meeting of ruling alliance lawmakers on Friday. The meet also comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's expected visit to the region.

According to a meeting notice issued by National Conference (NC) Chief Whip Mubarik Gul, the meeting will take place at 11 am at the Fairview residence of Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary. While the agenda has not been disclosed, NC MLAs have been urged to attend.

National Conference (NC) Chief Whip Mubarik Gul asks MLAs to attend meeting chaired by Omar Abdullah (ETV Bharat)

The timing of the meeting is significant, occurring just days before Shah's scheduled visit to Jammu and Kashmir on April 7 and 8. The Home Minister's trip comes amid heightened political activity in the region, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to visit on April 19 to inaugurate the first train service connecting Katra to the Kashmir Valley.

Meanwhile, the recent passage of the Waqf Bill in the Lok Sabha has sparked controversy, with opposition leaders and Islamic scholars criticizing the legislation as an attempt to centralize control over Muslim-owned properties. National Conference lawmaker Hasnain Masoodi denounced the amendments, labeling them unconstitutional and part of a broader effort to weaken Muslim institutions.

Abdullah has also voiced strong opposition to the bill, calling it an unjust measure that disproportionately affects a specific religious community. “Every religion has its own institutions and welfare structures. Waqf is a critical part of our community welfare, and targeting it is deeply regrettable,” he said in a statement Wednesday.

Adding to the political turbulence, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, the leader of the Congress legislative party in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, has raised concerns over Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's recent decision to transfer 48 officers in the union territory. Speaking to reporters in Jammu, Mir, who also serves as the Congress' national general secretary, criticized the timing of the move.

"It would have been advisable for the Lieutenant Governor to wait, as the business rules are still pending approval,” Mir stated. “He should have exercised more patience. As per the current business rules, the transfer of JKAS officers falls under the Chief Minister’s jurisdiction. This decision has sent the wrong message that all is not well within the administration.”

Sources within both the NC and Congress suggest that the issue of officer transfers is also likely to be discussed during the upcoming meeting.

MLA Zadibal, Tanvir Sadiq, while talking to reporters in Srinagar said that the Friday's meeting to be chaired by CM Omar was “an emergency meeting not a normal meeting”.

Saying that PM Modi and Home Minister Amit had congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for participating in the electoral democracy, the NC MLA said that the elected government in the region “needs to work smoothly”.

In a veiled dig at LG Manoj Sinha, Sadiq said, “If the uncrowned king interferes in the affairs of the elected government it is undermining the will of the people, which is not a healthy sign for democracy”.