ETV Bharat / state

Amid Turmoil In Bangladesh, Himanta Sarma Expresses Concern Over Hindus Of Assam, Bengal, Jharkhand

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his concern on the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, saying the situation has left the Hindu community of not only the neighbouring country but those of Assam, West Bengal and Jharkhand worried about the future. He also pointed out that Hindus have become minorities in 12 districts of his state.

Hindus are becoming minority in Assam:

On Wednesday night, Sarma took to the social media to express his anxiety saying, "The incident in Bangladesh reminds me time and again that we have already become a minority in 12 districts of Assam. Here, Hindus are slowly moving towards becoming a minority. We can't fight numbers and don't have the strength to fight against such an unscientific battle. Does being a minority mean that we have to let go of the sanctity of our religion? The incident in Bangladesh has left us disturbed.”

Assam Police and BSF are constantly guarding the border:

Referring to Bangladesh, the Chief Minister said, "The Assam Police and the BSF are constantly guarding the border so that no one can come into Assam. However, the students of Assam in Bangladesh have been brought back. It is my constitutional responsibility to protect the border. But at the same time, again and again my thoughts are with the Hindu minority people who are persecuted in Bangladesh. Through social media, we have been seeing very sad pictures of Iskcon Temple and Durga Temple being demolished. “

Sarma further said that visuals of Hindus in Bangladesh being brutally tortured to death are doing the rounds on social media. "A Hindu leader of the Communist Party of Bangladesh, who took secularism as an ideology of life, has also been killed. Of course I don't know how true or false things are. Let's hope that all these turn out to be false," he added.

Hindu society also has spiritual responsibility and spiritual sanctity: