Amid Toddler's Death Due To Bird Flu, Andhra Pradesh Sounds Alert; Central Team Launches Probe

Amaravati: The central medical team probing the death of a two-year-old child due to H5N1 influenza virus (bird flu) has advised AIIMS Mangalagiri to conduct antibody tests among doctors and paramedical staff who had treated her. The team has also recommended testing all children currently admitted in the ICU of the hospital, along with autopsy of the deceased child.

The child, hailing from Narasaraopet of Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district, died after undergoing treatment for nine days at AIIMS Mangalagiri. The confirmation of H5N1 infection in the child has triggered a state-wide alert and a multi-level investigation.

Scientific Probe Launched by Central Team

A special team formed by the Central government visited AIIMS Mangalagiri on Thursday. The team comprises Dr. Ankur (JD, NCDC), Dr. Nidhi Saini (JD, Microbiology), Dr. Raghavendra (Pulmonologist, AIIMS Mangalagiri), Dr. Vijay (Animal Husbandry Dept. representative), Dr. Shailesh Pawar (Scientist, NIV Pune)

The team inspected the VRDL lab, reviewed sample collection and tested and examined the equipment and response protocols. The team gathered the child's detailed case history from doctors and paramedical staff. The special focus of the investigation has been on:

Organ-wise complications observed

The child’s suspected exposure to leptospirosis

Treatment procedures followed at AIIMS

State Surveillance Expanded

The central team also held a separate meeting with officials from the Animal Husbandry Department and discussed the process for testing of samples sent to Bhopal. They later met Health Commissioner Veerapandian at Mangalagiri.

On Friday, the team is set to visit the child’s residence in Narasaraopet and local chicken shops. This will help in tracing the origin of the infection and assess further risks, said Dr Subrahmanyeswari, Director of Public Health.

Eight Bird Flu Zones Declared Across Andhra Pradesh

The state government has confirmed that bird flu outbreaks have been recorded at eight locations namely Velpur in West Godavari district, Kanur Agraharam in East Godavari, Badampudi in Eluru, Anumallanka in NTR district, Krishnaraopalem and ward number 21 of Kakinada, Chandurthi and NR Peta in Kurnool district.

One kilometres around the affected areas have been declared "infected zones" while "surveillance zones" have extended up to 10 km, as per orders issued by Rajasekhar, Ex-Officio Special Chief Secretary of the Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Department, under the 2009 Animal Act.

CM Reviews Measures; Isolation Wards Ready

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu reviewed the situation with health officials on Thursday. Officials have informed that no new human cases of bird flu have been reported so far. Preparedness measures include:

10-bed isolation wards at teaching hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Kurnool

Availability of antiviral medicines across the state

The central team is expected to meet the CM at the secretariat on Friday to share their findings and further recommendations.